Elks Lodge Present Check To Fruits Of Labor

Lewisburg Elks Lodge #1758, represented by Exalted Ruler Willie Hylton, presented a check to Tammy Jordan founder of Fruits of Labor for $2,000.00. This check will help the organization purchase supplies and uniforms for culinary students in their program.

The Fruits of Labors sponsors students in several locations including Rainelle and their newest location in Alderson, WV. Fruits of Labor normally does 1,000 demonstrations with Youth and Adults in their Recovery and Prevention Program. Normally, Fruits of Labor have around 80 participants in the Youth and Addiction Recovery and Prevention Program, but due to COVID, the numbers are down. The Alderson site currently has 3 students and the Rainelle Location has 2 current students. Lewisburg Elks is happy to help The Fruits of Labor who help recovering individuals who have had substance abuse issues learn a craft that can help them be a productive part of their community.

Look for more community donations to be awarded by the Lewisburg Elks Lodge.

