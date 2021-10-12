Police agencies receive state grants

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a funding boost to several police departments, including one in the local area. The Marysville Police Department will receive $75,000 to help the department become nationally accredited. A total of 11 agencies in the state will receive just of $1 million as part of the governor’s goal to promote public safety, prevent crime, and advance community policing. The Michigan State Police was also awarded a $182,000 grant to support de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program.