Municipal Round Up Oct. 11 – 18

Hinton — The City of Hinton has begun its paving projects for the fall and will be closing some streets as this progresses. Be prepared for possible delays.

The Summers County Library will be holding the weekly Walking Book Club meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Bellepoint Park.

Union — A Food Handlers Certification class will be held at the Monroe County Library in Union on Wednesday, Oct. 13 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Call 304-772-4067 to reserve a seat. This is a free class.

The Monroe County Library will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or to make an appointment call 304-772-4067

Renick — The Renick Community Center has decided to cancel the October Music Jam.

Peterstown — The Peterstown Council will hold its next meeting on Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Town Hall.

Alderson — The first annual Alderson Football “Souper” Bowl will take place at Alderson Memorial Field on Friday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. All proceeds from the event go to Alderson Youth Football League.

Alderson Police Department has officially been adopted through the Adopt a Cop program.

Ronceverte — Ronceverte has begun paving some of the roads in the city. Tentatively, the areas of Walnut Street to Route 219 and Route 64 from Ambler as well as Teaberry to Cherry Street and 219 through town are set to begin around Monday/Tuesday, Oct. 11/12. Other areas will be added later in the week. To see the tentative schedule, go to the City of Ronceverte Facebook page.

The city of Ronceverte is holding a Paint by the River event on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Ronceverte Island Park Amphitheater. A 50% deposit is required to reserve a spot.

Monday’s trash pickup is rescheduled to be included with the Tuesday pickup.

Rupert — The Rupert Police Department will be offering a new program where they will provide periodic checks on senior citizens as well as persons with disabilities that live within the town limits. This is a free service. To sign up, call Town Hall at 304-392-5682

Marlinton — Due to the holiday, Monday’s trash pickup will instead be on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The post Municipal Round Up Oct. 11 – 18 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .