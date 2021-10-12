COVID-19 outbreaks reported in local schools

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting Coronavirus outbreaks in more than 80 schools across the state. Included on the list are students and staff members at Holland Woods, Central, and Fort Gratiot Middle Schools and Port Huron High School. Landmark Academy in Kimball Township and Morton Elementary in Marysville are also reporting cases among students. In Sanilac County, cases are being reported at high schools in both the Sandusky and Brown City school districts. The full list can be viewed on the state health department’s outbreak website.