Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s gorgeous new song ‘Golden Ratio’

By Will Richards
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayden Thorpe has shared a brand new song ahead of the imminent release of his new album – watch the video for ‘Golden Ratio’ below. The track is the final preview of the former Wild Beats frontman’s second solo album, ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, which lands on Friday (October 15) via Domino.

