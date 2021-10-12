Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s gorgeous new song ‘Golden Ratio’

Hayden Thorpe’s voice has always floated toward faraway realms. As the keystone of art rock quartet Wild Beasts, his dusky countertenor elevated the group’s fierce, churning sounds into something lithe and thrilling. In the wake of the group’s disbandment, Thorpe’s pivot to solo crooning on 2019’s Diviner found him working with gentler textures, while striving for the same elegant transcendence. Yet Thorpe’s work in both arenas has never felt especially delicate or detached; as a frontman, he’s a mighty, surprisingly rooted force. His voice coos and glides above it all, but he still exudes a kind of pragmatic working-man’s approach to his art-making—coupling flights of fancy with deft execution; head in the clouds, feet on the ground.
