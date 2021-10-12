CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor John Cusack is locked in an angry war of words with a Barstool Sports staffer who questioned why the lifelong Chicago Cubs fan was at a White Sox game

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182dKE_0cOg821B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziko5_0cOg821B00
John Cusack was confronted by Dave Williams for cheering the White Sox.

Twitter/barstoolchicago

  • Actor John Cusack was in an angry war of words with a Barstool Sports staffer.
  • It all started when Dave Williams confronted Cusack at a Chicago White Sox game on Sunday.
  • In a heated Twitter spat, Cusack called Williams a "sweaty belligerent punk."

Actor John Cusack called a Barstool Sports staffer a "sweaty belligerent punk" after he was accused of being a "bandwagon" Chicago White Sox fan at a game on Sunday.

Cusack, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, was on hand to watch the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-6 at the Guaranteed Rate Field and extend its lead at the top of the American League Central table.

After the game, the 55-year-old was confronted by the Barstool Sports reporter Dave Williams, who took issue with the actor's presence.

"I can like whoever I want," Cusack, who has previously said he's a fan of both the Cubs and the White Sox, told Williams.

Cusack went on to ask Williams a White Sox trivia question.

When Williams got the question wrong, Cusack replied, "That proves your ignorance."

Cusack ended the conversation by saying, "We'll have to agree to disagree."

But Williams later tweeted, "John Cusack can suck my balls."

After that tweet, the actor didn't hold back.

In a heated Twitter exchange, Cusack called Williams a "pathetic little troll" and a "sweaty belligerent punk" who only confronted him hoping that video of the incident would go viral.

Video footage of the incident has now been viewed more than 2 million times, and even the actor Patricia Arquette has weighed in.

"Stop this," she tweeted in reply to the video on Twitter. "This is a bad example to kids and not in the spirit of baseball. You don't get to decide who can cheer for who."

Cusack replied to Arquette in a tweet that has since been deleted, saying: "You know what's bad, Patricia, a bad example? When a belligerent sweaty asshole invades yr personal space with foul breath - spewing childish gibberish - when yr supporting yr city and enjoying a baseball game."

Cusack continued, "He really is a foul little boy."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments

Sinton Pirate
7d ago

Lol. Someone who wanted attention for getting in an argument with an old actor. Nobody still don't know you bar guy. lol

Reply
16
dan conboy
9d ago

my dream in life is to get into a bar room argument with John kusack..... I would slap the plastic out of his face.

Reply
35
Bob from ohio
7d ago

maybe he is a baseball fan and just wanted to watch a game. didn't know you couldn't watch more than one team

Reply
12
