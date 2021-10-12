CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School District In Westchester Cautions About Dangers Of 'TikTok Challenges'

By Zak Failla
 9 days ago
A Hudson Valley school district is cautioning parents to be wary of recent “TikTok Challenges” that have become popular among school-aged children and could pose a potential safety threat.

The New Rochelle School District became the latest to issue a notice to the community regarding TikTok users who have been sharing monthly “challenges” that encourage children to perform criminal acts and post them on social media.

According to officials, last month, the challenge involved vandalizing school property, and this month’s challenge persuades students to assault teachers and/or staff members.

Among the monthly challenges that have been shared on TikTok include instances of assault, sexual assault, indecent exposure, vandalism, theft, truancy, and disrespectful behavior.

“The safety of our students and staff is paramount, and I’m reaching out to you today to ask for your help in preserving that safety.,” officials said. “We need to work collaboratively to ensure that these ‘challenges’ do not make their way into our schools.”

School officials said that any student caught engaging in such “challenges” and criminal acts will face consequences that “could negatively impact their long-term future.”

“Even if your child does not engage in social media, it is likely that they will hear about these trends through other students,” officials added.

“Educating your child about the serious implications of these actions is vital, and we ask that you have an open dialogue with your child about these indecent and dangerous social media challenges.”

#Tiktok#Daily Voice
