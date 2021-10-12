CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Shakes Her Hips In Backless Jumpsuit After Last Festival Performance Of 2021 — Watch

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jasGX_0cOg7xYW00
London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus is feeling herself. She showed off her sexy warm-up dance moves while wearing a skintight jumpsuit in a new video after her Austin City Limits performance.

She can’t stop, and she won’t stop! Miley Cyrus, 28, is moving her hips like, yeah! The “Midnight Sky” singer posted a sexy dancing video of herself slowly shaking those hips on her Instagram Story. She captioned the video “warm ups.” Miley’s wearing a backless black jumpsuit with silver embellishments.

Miley’s friends cheer her on as she continues to dance. One friend asks her what she’s “preparing for exactly.” Miley proceeds to take her leg and throw it up against the wall. Whatever it is, Miley’s ready!

The singer recently had her last festival performance of 2021 at the Austin City Limits festival in Texas. “Thank YOU to everyone who came to see me live & if you couldn’t make it your support from afar means EVERYTHING!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I felt the love every night & it is always my honor to perform for you! This was a show that revolved around evolution… instead of running from change embracing the fact that it is one of the only constants on earth! That & breath! Every day we’re alive we can rely on those 2 things to keep us moving forward on our own unique journey! Without those 2 important factors… it’s over. Growing up is inevitable…. Growing old is optional!”

At the festival, Miley performed alongside Megan Thee Stallion. These two totally slayed on stage together, and they couldn’t help but twerk! “ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC!” Miley wrote on Instagram, posting photos and several videos. She also tagged Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish, who were also there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc8Cx_0cOg7xYW00
Miley Cyrus at BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. (London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Miley has worn a number of memorable outfits over the past few months, including sequined jumpsuits, a red leotard, and that epic Hannah Montana T-shirt. She performed at various concerts throughout the summer like Lollapalooza, Summerfest, BottleRock Napa Valley, and more. As for what’s next for Miley? She’ll be slaying (and dancing) no matter what.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

ACL Liveshot: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

When 8 p.m. rolls around at Zilker Park Friday night, chants erupt from the crowd of thousands. The intro to “We Can’t Stop” plays as flashing lights and spotlights beam into the crowd. After a drawn out opening, Cyrus struts on stage in a bright pink bodysuit and knee high heels, drawing screams from the crowd as people push forward for a closer look at their icon.
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Shawn Mendes
People

Miley Cyrus Told Concert Audience about 'Panic Attack' Because It Helped Her 'Feel Less Afraid'

With World Mental Health day occurring Oct. 10, there's never been a better time to open up about the mental health struggles many of us — celebrities included — face. Miley Cyrus is one such star, who recently shared with an audience at a concert that she felt a panic attack coming on in hopes that speaking about it would help her feel less afraid. Watch for how Miley's candor helps encourage others to be brave as well.
MENTAL HEALTH
101 WIXX

Miley Cyrus talks embracing the low notes after vocal criticism

Miley Cyrus’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” actually mattered quite a lot to her. In a new piece for Interview magazine, the singer tells Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich that she appreciated being able to sing the song — which appeared on this year’s Metallica Blacklist tribute album — in her true voice.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backless#Jumpsuit#Dance Moves#Instagram Story#Mileyofficially#Maybbbbe
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Talks Touring & Metallica Collab on 'Nothing Else Matters' With Lars Ulrich

'It feels like it was written for me," Cyrus says of the 1991 song in their Interview magazine chat. Miley Cyrus is continuing to embrace her rocker side. The "Plastic Hearts" singer sat down with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for the Fall 2021 issue of Interview Magazine to discuss what it's been like for them to be onstage again after the long COVID-19 pandemic lay-off, hitting up the festival circuit and their fiery collaboration on his band's "Nothing Else Matters."
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Miley Cyrus teases new era and thanks fans for standing by her

Pop megastar Miley Cyrus has revealed she is channelling the "intense spurts of change" in her life into her next project. Miley Cyrus thanked her "loyal" fanbase for their "support" as she teased a "new era" for her career. The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker posted a handwritten note to her website...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Miley Cyrus working on next album

Miley Cyrus is working on her next album. The 'Malibu' singer made the announcement on social media as she fed her pigs, and she also shared news of a website relaunch, footage of a performance, and a new photoshoot to her 149 million followers. She captioned an Instagram image of...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Miley Cyrus Addresses The Need To ‘Nurture’ Competition

Miley Cyrus sat down for a chat with Mickey Guyton for the Rolling Stones Musicians on Musicians segment and she addressed the need to nurture competition within the industry. Cyrus started by saying, “I don’t even feel that it’s enough for me to be considered one of the best rock singers of this generation, because there’s not enough of them and I want more competition. Not only do I want to share my light, but I love competition.”
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Miley Cyrus Covers Interview Magazine

Miley Cyrus has taken to her Instagram page and announced she is on the cover of Interview Magazine for their November issue. The 28-year-old singer released the cover picture through an Instagram post as well as a thirty second video from the photo-shoot with a quote from the interview as the caption:
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy