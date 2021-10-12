CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GM reaches deal with LG to pay for Bolt battery recall costs

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YC0XQ_0cOg7wfn00

LG Electronics has reached a deal with General Motors to pay $1.9 billion to $2 billion to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires.

The automaker, which announced the deal in a statement early Tuesday, says it will show the estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset charges for the recalls.

In August GM expanded a previous recall to more than 140,000 Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide since 2016 because a battery manufacturing defect could cause the vehicles to catch fire.

The company said at the time that in rare cases, batteries that have two manufacturing defects can cause fires.

General Motors said in September that production has resumed for battery modules used in recalled Bolt hatchbacks and SUVs, and customers could start getting replacement parts by mid-October.

The recall follows reports of 13 battery fires, GM said, which can occur when both defects are present in the battery modules.

GM said in a statement that LG of Korea is a “valued and respected” supplier to the Detroit automaker. “Our engineering and manufacturing teams continue to collaborate to accelerate production of new battery modules, and we expect to begin repairing customer vehicles this month,” GM Global Purchasing Vice President Shilpan Amin said in the statement.

The battery fires and recalls have been an embarrassing setback for GM, which has lofty goals of switching from internal combustion to battery powered vehicles.

To capture U.S. electric vehicle market share leadership, GM plans to spend $35 billion to roll out more than 30 new battery vehicles globally by 2025. The company has said it aspires to make only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

By the end of the decade, GM expects $90 billion in additional annual revenue from electric vehicles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ford Gets A New Title: The 'Most Horrifying Carmaker'

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) has topped the "most horrifying carmakers" list compiled by Bristol Street Motors. The automaker's best-selling full-size pickup truck F-150 and its peers have been named among some of the spookiest vehicles of all time based on their appearances in horror films by the United Kingdom-based auto retailer.
DEARBORN, MI
AFP

Tesla profits surge on higher auto sales despite chip crunch

Tesla's third-quarter profits more than quadrupled on sharply higher sales despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, according to results released Wednesday. The results suggest Tesla's output has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors than some rival carmakers that have shuttered factories or cut production.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Detroit#Lg Electronics
WEHT/WTVW

Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Robb Report

Tesla Sold 66% of All Registered EVs This Year

It’s lonely at the top, but we have a feeling that’s just the way that Tesla likes it. The rest of the auto industry may have finally embraced electrification, but Tesla still reigns supreme over the EV market. Through the first eight months of 2021, the marque’s battery-powered cars and SUVs made up nearly two thirds of those registered in the US. According to new data from Experian (h/t Inside EVs), 294,218 electric vehicles were sold between January and August. That number only accounts for 2.7 percent of total automobile sales, but represents a 114 percent increase compared to the same period...
BUSINESS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri considered for new $1.29B Toyota battery plant

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
MISSOURI STATE
CarBuzz.com

LG Faces $1.9 Billion Bill To Replace Chevy Bolt Batteries

It's been a rough summer for the Chevy Bolt. First GM's cheerful little electric crossover was plagued with battery fires. Then the company thought it fixed the problem. Then it told owners not to park in their garages. Then it really found the problem and realized the LG batteries would all need to be replaced. That's a huge outlay for a company, even one as big as General Motors. Thankfully, battery maker LG is shouldering some of the burden.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Honda announces all new models will be electric after 2030… but only in China to start

Honda has shared details of a comprehensive electrification strategy that includes two production vehicles and three concepts donning a new “e:N Series” electric branding. The Japanese automaker plans to introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models in the next five years, but only in China. That being said, Honda stated that it “envisions exporting these models from China” as well… someday.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

LG Agrees To Reimburse GM For EV Recall Costs

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) reached an agreement with LG Electronics Inc (OTC: LGEIY) (OTC: LGEJY). LG will reimburse GM for costs and expenses associated with the recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG under the pact. GM will recognize...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

LG Will Pay $1.9 Billion To GM Over Bolt EV Recall

The Bolt EV recall could not have come at a worse possible time for General Motors. Though there is never a good time for an automaker to go through a massive recall, is there? GM is already dealing with supply chain issues due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the global chip shortage; So, having their volume electric vehicle spontaneously burst into flames is not a great way to recover.
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

LG to reimburse GM $1.9 bn over Chevy Bolt recall

General Motors announced Tuesday that it reached an agreement with supplier LG to be reimbursed for $1.9 billion in costs connected with the recall of the Chevrolet Bolt. Battery maker LG Electronics will repay GM for the cost of addressing defects that necessitated the recall of more than 140,000 Bolts due to fire risk.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

LG units say results accounted for $918 million costs from GM’s Bolt recall

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd and LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday their latest quarterly results accounted for costs of about 1.1 trillion won ($917.66 million) in connection with General Motors Co’s Bolt EV recall. LG Chem, whose wholly owned battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) supplies...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

429K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy