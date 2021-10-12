Winthrop celebrates alumni during annual event

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University Alumni Awards celebrated men and women for their professional achievements on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The 2021 recipients included:. Sheila McMillan, class of ’73, received the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award honoring alumna for selfless dedication of time, energy and talent in service to others. McMillan has championed civil rights since the 1960s and her resume includes a list of firsts: she was in one of the first integration classes at her high school, at Winthrop and at UNC-Charlotte; first Black Senate attorney for the SC Legislature, first female president of the SC Black Lawyers Association.