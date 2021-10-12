CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards react to their upcoming fight booking at UFC 269

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards reacted to their upcoming fight booking at UFC 269. It was revealed on Monday that the grudge match between Masvidal and Edwards will finally be happening at UFC 269, which takes place on December 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a grudge match nearly three years in the making, ever since the “three-piece and a soda” incident at UFC London back in March 2019. Both Masvidal and Edwards do not like each other and this should be one of the most exciting fights of the year when it finally goes down in December. Now that the fight is official, both men took to their social media to react to the fight booking. Take a look at what both men said below.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
bjpenndotcom

Junior Dos Santos set to make pro wrestling debut with Jorge Masvidal in corner

Junior Dos Santos is making the move from the octagon to the ring – at least for now. Dos Santos, 37, is the former UFC heavyweight champion of the world. To win the title in 2011, he scored a quick 64-second knockout against Cain Velasquez. Ten years later and just like his rival, “Cigano” will follow Velasquez’s footsteps in trying his hand at pro wrestling.
UFC
wesb.com

Masvidal And Edwards Expected To Meet For “3-Piece And Soda” In December

One of the most infamous backstage scuffles in UFC history will be revisited in December, as UFC welterweights Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have agreed to meet inside the Octagon. UFC chief business officer Hunder Campbell told ESPN that Edwards and Masvidal will square off at UFC 269 on Dec....
UFC
The Ringer

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal Gets Done, Fury-Wilder III Thoughts, and #AskAmrit

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the announcement that Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal are set to fight at UFC 269 in December. The guys tell you why this fight is years in the making before discussing all the possibilities of this fight and Usman-Covington II next month. Then, 3PAC take some fiery calls from the listeners, which include an appearance from Edwards’s manager (57:45) and the best call in show history made by a self-described “good troll” (43:50). This conversation originally aired on Spotify Greenroom. Download the app today and give the guys a follow so that you get all the latest updates.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Colby Covington
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington criticizes Kamaru Usman for “knocking out lightweights” ahead of rematch at UFC 268

Colby Covington criticized UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for “knocking out lightweights” ahead of their rematch at UFC 268. Covington and Usman finally meet for the second time next month when they fight in a rematch that serves as the main event of UFC 268. For Covington, this rematch has been two years in the making after losing via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245. Ever since that first fight, Covington has been pursuing the rematch and now he finally gets it. As for Usman, he has stayed busy since beating Covington, putting up three title defenses since then.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I told you you could be my co-captain,” Kayla Harrison pulls on teammate Jorge Masvidal in a friendly beef

PFL Lightweight Kayla Harrison is one mean girl in the octagon and on top of that a potentially one of the best female athletes the American Top Team has to offer alongside the likes of Amanda Nunes and Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Besides being a top training centre to keep advancing in the sport of MMA, Harrison is also a part of Dominance MMA, the most popular management company founded by manager Ali Abdelaziz.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Report: Leon Edwards – Jorge Masvidal Grudge Match Nearly Finalized

Ever since their highly publicized, backstage incident in 2019, there’s been talk about Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards fighting in the Octagon. Now, it looks like it’s going to happen. The welterweight contenders got into it backstage in March, 2019, at a UFC event in London. Since then, Edwards has...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards claps back after being accused of ducking other welterweight contenders

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards clapped back after being accused of ducking other welterweight contenders. Fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has accused Edwards of being “scared” and ducking fights at 170lbs, but as far as “Rocky” goes, that is simply not true. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour in a recent interview, Edwards clapped back at Burns for suggesting that he is ducking other 170lbs fighters. As far as Edwards goes, he has accepted all the fights the UFC has offered him and is the one who is taking all the risks.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc 269#Ufc London
MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards fires back at critics claiming he’s avoiding fights: ‘I’m the only one that’s taking all these risks’

Leon Edwards has a huge problem with anyone claiming that he’s somehow been avoiding certain opponents while putting together an impressive nine-fight winning streak. Perhaps the person at the top of Edwards’ hit list is fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, who has publicly called him a “coward” while waiting for a possible title shot rather than accepting challenges from other fighters in his division.
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Raw, Masvidal vs. Edwards set, Royal Rumble

JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. Cloud based hosting experience a plus. Javascript also a huge plus. While this is a diverse request this...
WWE
mmanews.com

Cormier Advised Edwards To Wait For Title Shot Over Masvidal Fight

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believed Leon Edwards should have waited for a welterweight title shot instead of agreeing to fight Jorge Masvidal. Edwards was last in action at UFC 263 in June. Against Nate Diaz, “Rocky” extended his unbeaten streak to 10 with a unanimous decision win. Despite a late surge from the Stockton native, which saw him rock the Englishman with less than a minute to go, Edwards controlled and dominated the fight for the best part of 24 minutes.
UFC
mmanews.com

Edwards Claims Masvidal Was Flown Out Of England To Avoid Payback

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has revealed what happened in the aftermath of his backstage altercation with Jorge Masvidal in 2019. Not many active rivalries in the UFC boast as much animosity as the one between Edwards and Masvidal. It all started in 2019 at a UFC Fight Night event in London. “Gamebred” faced and knocked out Edwards’ compatriot Darren Till in the main event.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

UFC 269 Fight Card: A Promotion’s Final PPV Event Of Year Featuring 2 Title Fights And Masvidal-Edwards Grudge Match

The best is usually saved for last. At least that’s what it looks like for the UFC in 2021. UFC 269, which happens on December 11th, is proving to be an event for the ages. The show which will go down in Las Vegas, Nevada features a bar-burner in the main event. Dustin Poirier will get another shot at undisputed gold when he takes on UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles Oliveira.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy