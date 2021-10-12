Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards react to their upcoming fight booking at UFC 269

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards reacted to their upcoming fight booking at UFC 269. It was revealed on Monday that the grudge match between Masvidal and Edwards will finally be happening at UFC 269, which takes place on December 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a grudge match nearly three years in the making, ever since the “three-piece and a soda” incident at UFC London back in March 2019. Both Masvidal and Edwards do not like each other and this should be one of the most exciting fights of the year when it finally goes down in December. Now that the fight is official, both men took to their social media to react to the fight booking. Take a look at what both men said below.