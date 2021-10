To support their ongoing growth, INFINICUT® have been busy making appointments as they expand both their internal sales team and external, nationwide dealer network. Taking up the role of Territory Sales Manager for Scotland and the North of England is Bobby McDougall – a third generation greenkeeper and well-known name, having gained years of valuable experience on both sides of the industry fence. Also, now part of the INFINICUT® network are Hunt Forest Group, taking on the sales, service and support for the range across the South.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO