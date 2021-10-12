CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Make Your Home Anywhere With Motorable Tiny Cottages by Bess

By Monika Thakur
homecrux.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese firm Bess has created stylish motorable tiny cottages with some of the coolest designs. The company launched its line of Imago micro cabins in 2016. However, the sales of these micro homes started rising during the pandemic and doubled in April and August this year compared to what they sold...

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 0

Related
muncievoice.com

Interior Design: How to Make Your Home Feel Less Cramped

If you’ve been feeling that your home is cramped and lacking in additional space, that’s probably a sign it’s time to minimize the interior. However, you can do many things to make your home feel less cramped, even if your impulse is to move into a larger home. Today’s article is about minimalist design, so read on to find out more.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

12 Fall Sale Picks That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozier

This all-in-one pan is so handy we're grabbing a few of them while we can. Whether you need to boil, braise, sauté, fry or strain, all of your recipes will be in good hands with this guy. Archie & Oscar Isaiah Dog Sofa. ($240; $115) Obviously, your pup deserves the...
RECIPES
Vogue

Simple Ways To Make Your Home Feel Ultra-Cosy For Autumn

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The much-vaunted post-lockdown summer of love is officially behind us, and thoughts are turning once again to staying in. If you’re counting down...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Liven Up Your Fireplace Decor with a Stylish Firewood Rack

A fireplace is always the focal point of any home that has one, even when you’re not using it. If you’re fortunate enough to have a wood-burning fireplace, then it’s important to have a ready supply of firewood and fire starters on hand to keep it going. Likewise, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are spending more time gathered around our outdoor fire pits. Whether it’s inside or outside, you can’t just pile your logs on the floor like some kind of caveman. Instead, it’s worth investing in a stylish firewood rack. Firewood racks can be a stylish...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Cottages#Design#Japanese
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Ways to Make Your Guests Feel at Home

Fall is the start of house-guest season, that fun time of year when friends or relatives swoop into town to stay with you for a weekend or holiday. It’s a great chance to catch up and spend some quality time together, so you definitely want to give your visitor a comfortable and inviting place to sleep.
INTERIOR DESIGN
handymantips.org

DIY to make your home more accessible

You may be getting older or have parents who are considered elderly. It might be that you are disabled with mobility issues. For you, making a house accessible is a crucial issue. The need to move around a home without barriers to living is the least we should expect. In an ideal world, we might buy a house that is perfectly designed to meet these needs. There are single-storey dwellings with car park space straight outside, and all the mod-cons included. Equally, if we didn’t want to leave a house we have always inhabited, we would have the money to make the massive adaptations, such as wet rooms rather than bathrooms and stairlifts to access bedrooms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Meet the Danish Eyewear Brand Making Solid Gold Glasses That Don’t Scream Luxury

When men wear precious metals and gems, it’s usually on the fingers or the wrist. But, would you want a piece of jewelry to balance on your nose? This is the proposition from Lindberg, the Danish royal warranted eyewear specialist known for its highly engineered, minimalist frames. The brand was founded on the idea of making heavy optical instruments light: visually, with clean lines and austere designs, and physically, using titanium parts without screws or rivets. Its new Precious Collection ups the ante with an abundance of riches: 18-karat solid gold frames, polished buffalo horn, platinum and diamonds. How, in this post-bling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
myrtlebeachsc.com

Practical Suggestions To Make Your Home More Comfortable

There’s a difference between living somewhere and having a home. Having a home entails pouring in a lot of effort to make it the ideal living space for you and the family. It includes investing money to have it furnished the way you want it, as well as genuinely caring for the condition of your house. Living someplace is different because you’re less concerned with whether it’s well furnished or not since you don’t want to remain there permanently. If you plan on staying in your current house for the foreseeable future, it may be time to consider making it more habitable so that you can start taking advantage of its full potential. Here are some practical suggestions for making your home more comfortable.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This tiny little dinosaur hiding in this lamp adds the perfect Halloween-y vibes to your home

Invite this little Brachiosaurus who wants to be left alone into your house with this cute lamp!. We are in the final phase of 2021, difficult as that may be to believe, the good thing is we are officially in the festive season. Autumn is in the air, bringing with it the chill and spook of Halloween to your homes. Meet Brachio, this miniature, cute, dinosaur-inspired character that invokes the feeling of wanting to be alone, while not wanting to be left completely alone.
LIFESTYLE
Gwinnett Daily Post

MCLEOD: How to make your home office feel less 'blah'

My home office is a small study directly off of my bedroom. When I traveled a lot, I used to love coming home to my cozy, intimate office. It was set up exactly the way I like it, beautiful desk, great view, even scented candles. But after 15-plus months of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Make this Marina Grande sky home your own

Come home to panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean from this 16th-floor condominium at Marina Grande on the Halifax. Sitting high above the community’s private marina, this luxurious sky home would make an ideal primary or secondary residence, as well as great investor’s property. Its open-living design combines with the balcony’s tinted-glass railing to allow for jaw-dropping views from nearly all the 2,239 square feet of interior living space, including the great room, the gourmet kitchen, the dining area and all three bedrooms. Offered turnkey, this unit boasts 9-foot ceilings, upgraded flooring, a gourmet kitchen, with granite countertops and imported Italian cabinets, and a master wing, featuring an amazing bath, with a jetted spa tub. Marina Grande amenities include two pools, two clubhouses, a fitness center, library, onsite management, 24/7 security, a gated entrance and more. HOA fees for 2021 are $889.71 a month.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Renovating Your Home? Don't Make This Mistake

If you're doing major home improvements, there's one important phone call you need to make. There are plenty of good reasons to renovate your home. Maybe you're planning to sell it in the near term and want to increase its resale value. Or maybe you just want to make your home more comfortable or carve out more living space by finishing a garage or basement.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TechRadar

How to make your favorite coffee at home

For some of us, nothing soothes the soul more than a good coffee. From short, intense espressos to long, creamy lattes, it’s never been easier to make an exceptional brew at home. That is of course if you have the right tools and the know-how. Having one of the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
makeuseof.com

Make the Most of Your Home Printer With These 8 Sites for Cool and Useful Printables

Your printer can do a lot more than print out a document. Unlock a printer's full potential with these free websites offering creative printables that are both fun and useful. Armed with a standard A4 or Letter-sized piece of paper, you can do a lot of cool things. You can create giant wall art like a poster. You can print out a free board game. You can create a simple Wi-Fi login card. You can even make a paper globe! Most of these will work with any budget printers for homes and small offices.
COMPUTERS
momblogsociety.com

3 Tips to Making a Gallery Wall in Your Home

Thanks to modern-day cell phones, virtually all of us have a great camera on us at all times. Whereas not so long ago, we had to get the film developed and then store our photos in photo albums or even shoe boxes. Now, we have those captured memories readily available any time we want to show them off.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTBS

Make sure your home is ready for the cool Fall conditions

As the leaves start changing and the nights are getting a little cooler, there are some key things to do to make sure your home is in great shape for the fall. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer fall maintenance tips for your home to tackle in the next few weeks.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Ten tips to make the most out of your smart air purifier at home

You may just be learning how to use a smart air purifier, but luckily we have some tips for getting the cleanest air inside. A smart air purifier can improve the health of everybody in the home with minimal fuss. Those with respiratory issues have the most to gain from setting up one, but everyone stands to gain from reducing the amount of harmful particles in the air. We’re going to run through some of the vital strategies you need to make the most out of your smart air purifier.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy