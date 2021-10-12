CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin orders government to protect households from inflation

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the government to come up with ways to support households as their purchasing power is affected by high inflation.

Speaking to parliamentarians, Putin said the government should present a plan for new social support measures within a month.

Earlier on Tuesday Russia’s economy minister said the country had raised its 2021 inflation forecast to 7.4% from 5.8%. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

