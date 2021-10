The Object Writing Practice offers a novel way to engage with the creative writing process through mindful attention and spontaneous expression. It cultivates mindfulness in a different way than found in sitting meditation practice. Here a word is spoken and one brings attention to one’s inner response as it arises through images, feelings or other words. One then writes spontaneously, letting whatever arises to be expressed without hesitation or conceptualization. There are no “right” or “wrong” responses. The point is to dive into “felt” experience, and to notice how creativity develops naturally when allowed to arise within the space of present moment experience. This process helps one to let go of self-consciousness and the inner critic, and to simply write, seeing what unfolds. The final product is not as important as engaging fully in the practice and exploring one’s experience of it.

