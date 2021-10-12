The Return of Bennifer: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

From virtually the moment they exploded into public consciousness as a celebrity portmanteau, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have remained a top paparazzi priority — a glamorous cash cow generating millions of dollars for, now, two distinct generations of marauding celebrity photographers. Bennifer version 1.0 spanned the years 2002 to 2004, the exploits of their romantic union ushering in a so-called golden age for both tabloids and paps: a robust micro-economy that helped reconfigure the celebrity-industrial complex. But even after the stars broke up on the way to the altar and they retreated into separate marriages — Ben with Jennifer Garner, Jen with Marc Anthony — tabloid interest in them never waned. It maintained momentum until, in the wake of their more recent respective breakups (Jennifer with the recalcitrant Alex Rodriguez, Ben with Ana de Armas), Bennifer 2.0 rematerialized in a strobe of flashing camera bulbs this April.

