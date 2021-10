When you switch to a plant-based diet or any new way of eating, it's not normal to lose your period. Going plant-based for your health can impact your body in unexpected ways, most of them positive, such as lowering your markers for major lifestyle diseases, but losing your period is neither healthy nor normal. It can happen if someone does not eat enough calories or engages in excessive exercise, and female track athletes at the high school level experience abnormal periods more than half of the time, but this is not considered a healthy byproduct of running.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO