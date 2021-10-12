watchOS 8.1 defaults to Scribble text input and that's bad for dictation
A future watchOS update is going to make Apple Watches default to Scribble for text input. Currently, Apple Watches default to the last-used input method. Anyone who uses an app like Drafts on their Apple Watch to quickly get ideas out of their head and into text form via dictation, take note. When watchOS 8.1 arrives — soon, presumably — it will make that more difficult. With the update installed, Apple Watches will default to Scribble text entry, forcing an extra tap for those who don't want it.www.imore.com
