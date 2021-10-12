Veritonic Lures A Triton Leader For Marketing Post

RTL Group, Europe’s leading broadcasting conglomerate, and Singtel, Asia’s top communications group, have launched a new joint venture that will provide targeted digital advertising solutions for European broadcasters and streaming services.
The new, jointly owned sales and services company, TechAlliance, will combine operations from RTL’s ad-tech company Smartclip and Yospace, the latter acquired in 2019, with Singtel’s Amobee.
The goal is to create a pan-European group platform of targeted digital advertising services for broadcasters and streamers, who can replace traditional commercials online and on smart TVs with targeted, personalized advertising.
The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close...
