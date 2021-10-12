CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veritonic Lures A Triton Leader For Marketing Post

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Audio analytics company Veritonic has a new VP of Marketing. The company has selected a 10-year Triton Digital veteran for the role, as she exits the company just months after its acquisition by iHeartMedia from The E.W. Scripps Co. Now leading Veritonic’s marketing efforts in its quest...

