Because many consumers spent a great deal of 2020 inside their homes, opportunities for them to get outside and enjoy outdoor spaces in their favorite cities are more important than ever. Advertising trends are also shifting, with more marketers paying attention to valuable outdoor spaces as a way to get in front of these consumers. Demand for out-of-home (OOH) advertising inventory is skyrocketing. eMarketer predicts digital out-of-home (DOOH) spending will increase from $2.72 billion in 2020 to $3.84 billion in 2023.

