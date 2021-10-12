Just Scrap Radio Ep. 54 with Demetrious Johnson, Casey O’Neill, Brent Primus, and Bibiano Fernandes
The 54th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of Bellator 268 and ONE X in December. We’re first joined by former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship fighter, Demetrious Johnson (2:23). Next, 14th-ranked UFC flyweight, Casey O’Neill (15:10) comes on. Bellator lightweight, Brent Primus (25:26) then joins the program. Closing out the show is ONE Championship bantamweight champion, Bibiano Fernandes (40:56).www.bjpenn.com
