UFC

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 54 with Demetrious Johnson, Casey O’Neill, Brent Primus, and Bibiano Fernandes

By Cole Shelton
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 54th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of Bellator 268 and ONE X in December. We’re first joined by former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship fighter, Demetrious Johnson (2:23). Next, 14th-ranked UFC flyweight, Casey O’Neill (15:10) comes on. Bellator lightweight, Brent Primus (25:26) then joins the program. Closing out the show is ONE Championship bantamweight champion, Bibiano Fernandes (40:56).

MMAmania.com

Demetrious Johnson stands by critique of ‘gifted’ Aljamain Sterling: ‘If he does it again, I’ll say the same f—king thing again’

Demetrious Johnson does not believe in karma, Aljamain Sterling. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion Sterling suggested Demetrious Johnson’s recent technical knockout (TKO) loss via knee (watch here) to Adriano Moraes was due to karma. Sterling’s comment comes after Johnson argued a rule change was necessary after Sterling’s attempts to stall led to a disqualification win (watch illegal knee) over Petr Yan at UFC 259.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Bibiano Fernandes expects to finish John Lineker at ONE X to defend his belt: ‘He’s no champion’

Bibiano Fernandes is excited to finally make the walk to the cage once again. Fernandes hasn’t fought since October of 2019 where he submitted Kevin Belingon to defend his bantamweight title. It was his third straight fight against Belingon, where Fernandes won the final two fights. Since the win, however, COVID-19 and a contract dispute kept Fernandes out of the cage.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Demetrious Johnson responds to Aljamain Sterling’s “karma” remarks

Demetrious Johnson stands by his thoughts on the “downed opponent” rule despite Aljamain Sterling’s karma remarks. We’ve over six months removed from Aljamain Sterling’s DQ win over Petr Yan that had many questioning Sterling as he went on to claim the UFC bantamweight title. Demetrious Johnson, in the immediate aftermath, said that the knee Yan struck Sterling with should’ve been deemed legal, suggesting Sterling knew where to put his hands as he could feel the momentum of the fight shifting.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would ‘do great’ against Alex Volkanovski, but believes he needs to earn the shot

Demetrious Johnson thinks Henry Cejudo would have success at featherweight if he were to move up to fight Alex Volkanovski. Cejudo has recently made it clear he wants to return and fight Volkanovski for the featherweight title. It would be an intriguing matchup and Volkanovski has said he wants to be active so the timing does work as Max Holloway is slated to fight Yair Rodriguez in November.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Demetrious Johnson plans to ‘go out there and compete and not be afraid’ in special rules fight against Rodtang

Demetrious Johnson didn’t have any hesitation when he got the call to have a special rules fight against Rodtang. At ONE X in December, Johnson and Rodtang will fight in a special rules bout. The first and third rounds will be muay Thai will the second and fourth will be MMA. The rounds will also be three minutes and for Johnson, he’s super excited for the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
IBTimes

MMA News: Demetrious Johnson Should Face Danny Kingad, Says Joshua Pacio

Joshua Pacio, the strawweight king of ONE Championship, would love to fight Demetrious Johnson but has a better fight in mind for the former UFC flyweight champion. “For me, it would be awesome to test myself against one of the greatest [fighters], but I think Danny [Kingad] and DJ (Demetrious Johnson) would be a great rematch,” Pacio revealed to the International Business Times in an exclusive interview.
UFC
theScore

Demetrious Johnson wanted a new challenge. So he's fighting a Muay Thai champ

Demetrious Johnson has done it all in mixed martial arts. He was the UFC flyweight champion for six years. He broke the record for most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. He pulled off one of the craziest submissions ever - the Mighty Wiz Bar, as it has since become known - against Ray Borg. And he set the record (since tied) for the latest finish in UFC history, sinking in an armbar at 4:59 of the fifth round versus Kyoji Horiguchi.
UFC
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
mymmanews.com

Chuck Liddell files for divorce following arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, has filed for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott just days after an altercation at the couple’s home led to “The Iceman” being taken into custody. TMZ was first to report that Liddell filed paperwork for “dissolution with minor children” at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Corey Anderson fires back at Jan Blachowicz, reminds him that “I left you looking like elephant man”

Corey Anderson fired back at UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, reminding him that “I left you looking like elephant man.”. Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 this past Saturday night to emerge as one of the top title contenders at 205lbs in Bellator. In 2022, Anderson will get the chance to fight Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov for the belt and for a $1 million grand prize. However, even though he hasn’t yet run through the whole bracket, Anderson is feeling very confident these days, and after knocking Bader out at Bellator 268, he said that he feels like he’s the best light heavyweight in the world these days. Blachowicz heard those comments and fired back at Anderson, reminding him that they fought just last February and it was the Pole who got the big victory when he knocked Anderson out.
UFC
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley 'was FORBIDDEN from knocking out Jake Paul due to a clause in his contract', claims Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis

Tyron Woodley was 'forbidden from knocking out Jake Paul' in his fight contract, claims Dillon Danis. The Bellator welterweight and long-term training partner of Conor McGregor made the outlandish statement and insists it is the reason why Woodley did not finish Paul. Paul, a YouTuber-turned boxer, defeated the former UFC...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul contacts Floyd Mayweather for pro boxing fight: ‘I would have taken Floyd out’

Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul in a professional boxing match might be a reality if the YouTuber-turned boxer gets his way. Paul (4-0) has laid down the challenge to Mayweather (50-0), under the condition the two meet in a professional boxing match. Paul is coming off a split decision win over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley (watch highlights); meanwhile, Mayweather out-performed Jake’s older brother Logan Paul (highlights here) in an eight-round exhibition.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti claims Conor McGregor attacked him in Rome

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti is claiming that UFC superstar Conor McGregor attacked him and broke his nose in a nightclub in Rome. Facchinetti took to his social media to share a video of him showing off his wounds in an Instagram story, which he says is a result of McGregor attacking him at a nightclub in Rome. According to the DJ, he and McGregor were having a good time at a party when the UFC superstar attacked him out of nowhere. The DJ then shared a video of him showing his wounds and saying he plans on suing McGregor for attacking him and causing damage.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
