CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Ace Attorney 20th Anniversary Japanese Site Showcases New Art

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Ace Attorney series on October 12, 2021. The game series’ development team collectively published a special message on the portal site. Additionally, the Japanese side of the website has a new special page dedicated to the anniversary, compiling info on merchandise and events in Japan. Additionally, two new art pieces made for the Ace Attorney series’ 20th anniversary are on display.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Trolli and Xbox Collab for Xbox’s 20th Anniversary

With Trolli being so popular among gamers as a snack of choice, it made all the sense in the world to partner with Xbox to celebrate the gaming brand's 20th anniversary. To ring in the festivities, fans will have the chance to win the following cool prizes:. One free month...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Xbox are celebrating 20th anniversary with new Xbox controller and headset

Xbox will be 20 years old on November 15 and to celebrate their big anniversary, the company are releasing special, anniversary-themed, hardware which includes a new headset and Xbox controller. Both are available right now for pre-order via Microsoft Store and will be releasing on November 15. The new design...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Ace Combat /S The Symphony Concert Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New Video and Epic Music

Among the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Ace Combat franchise, Bandai Namco hosted the Ace Combat /S The Symphony Concert. While the concert was hosted back in August at the Ota Citizen Hall in Kamata, Japan, soon it will be livestreamed for those who missed it, with tickets available online for 3,800 yen (about $35) for the October 17 performance.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Ace Attorney Games Of All Time

It's been TWENTY YEARS since Ace Attorney was unleashed upon the world (in Japan, at least — the English version wouldn't come out until 2005, so you're not quite as old as this news makes you feel). Ten-ish games later, the series has spawned an anime, a movie, a musical, and legions of Edgeworth-hungry fans.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osamu Tezuka
nintendowire.com

Capcom Cafe’s Ace Attorney 20th anniversary merchandise revealed, Edgeworth’s tissue box cover restocked

Happy 20th anniversary Ace Attorney series! The visual novel, legal drama series has been around since the days of the Game Boy Advance is getting quite the party over in Japan. Announced last month, the Aeon Lake Town Capcom Cafe is hosting a special 20th-anniversary menu. In Capcom Cafe tradition, there’s also special merchandise to release alongside the event. This time, guests will not only get to purchase merchandise featuring the event’s art, but also see some 20th anniversary branded merch and a restock of a previous Capcom Cafe item!
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Ace Attorney Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary; Original Trilogy Discounted on PSN, Switch, and Steam

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Ace Attorney franchise, publisher and developer Capcom have discounted Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on PC via Steam, PSN, and the eShop. It is roughly 10 dollars off across these 3 platforms, but the prices slightly vary. Unfortunately, the trilogy’s price on Xbox is unchanged as it is not discounted.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ace Attorney#Android#Japanese#Capcom Cafes#Gyakuten#Game Boy Advance#Nintendo Ds#Nintendo Switch#Xbox One
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Art

If you can believe it, Hunter x Hunter just saw its anime turn ten years old. The hit show went live with its second adaptation a decade ago, and Hunter x Hunter has gone on to become a classic with fans. That is why the show's team got together for a special tribute, and the anniversary artwork is now live for all to see.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

NEXUSVII Unveils 20th-Anniversary FW21 Collection

For its 20th-anniversary Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Japanese label NEXUSVII by Tomohiro Konno has revealed a range of tailored apparel and footwear incorporating special collaborative pieces with GIMME FIVE, Dickies, LOOPWHEELER, Converse and Disney. For its latest celebratory collection, NEXUSVII delivers easy-to-wear pieces incorporating bold detailing and asymmetric cutting. Collaborative items...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Siliconera

World of Horror Dev Panstasz Breaks Silence, Teases New Update

After a long period of seeming inactivity, horror RPG World of Horror may be getting a new update. Many fans thought the project had gone dormant while still in Early Access, as its sole developer, Panstasz, went effectively radio silent in late 2020. However, the developer tweeted promising “good news.”
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Camael and Zhen Are Jacks of All Trades in SMT V

Today’s daily demon digest videos for SMT V look at Camael and Zhen, which are demons that have appeared in previous Shin Megami Tensei works. These two are ones that were never in the Persona series, so fans of those games may be unfamiliar with them. Whereas Camael is one of the angels from the Bible, Zhen is a cryptid from Chinese mythology.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
Siliconera

Code Geass 15th Anniversary Merchandise Announced

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Code Geass anime series, Japanese figure and hobby store AmiAmi is releasing some new merchandise in November. These new goods will include Geass Mark temporary tattoos, clear folders depicting Lelouch Vi Britannia and Suzaku Kururugi in fine regalia, and a collection of four patches featuring symbols from the series.
COMICS
Siliconera

Former Namco Pixel Artist Hiroshi ‘Mr. Dotman’ Ono Has Died

Former Namco dot artist Hiroshi Ono, also known by the nickname “Mr. Dotman,” has died. The designer worked on classic arcade games from Namco, including Pac-Man and Galaga. Ono died on October 16, 2021 after a long battle with autoimmune hepatitis. He was 64 years old. [Thanks, Famitsu]. Ono initially...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy Will Appear in November 2021

Bandai Namco has unveiled more details on Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy. After previously announcing the title with a teaser trailer, the company has now revealed that Code Fairy will be a one-time purchase, single-player offline game available exclusively in digital format in November 2021. The story of...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Fate/Grand Order Saber/Nero Claudius Pop Up Parade Figure Will Appear Next Year

A new piece of Saber/Nero Claudius merchandise is on the way. Good Smile Company revealed she is the next Saber figure in its Fate/Grand Order Pop Up Parade line. The figure will show up in February 2022 in Japan and April 2022 in North America. She’ll cost $38.99/¥3,900, like all figures in this collection.
COMICS
Siliconera

Sunrise Will Move to a New Office Named White Base

Sunrise has announced that it will move to a new office located at Fujisawa Building in Ogikubo, Tokyo, Japan. The company will name the new office White Base after the iconic warship headed by Bright Noa in Mobile Suit Gundam. [Thanks, Game Watch!]. The new White Base office will host...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy