Ace Attorney 20th Anniversary Japanese Site Showcases New Art
Capcom celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Ace Attorney series on October 12, 2021. The game series’ development team collectively published a special message on the portal site. Additionally, the Japanese side of the website has a new special page dedicated to the anniversary, compiling info on merchandise and events in Japan. Additionally, two new art pieces made for the Ace Attorney series’ 20th anniversary are on display.www.siliconera.com
Comments / 0