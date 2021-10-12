Lawsuit: Woman injured by protruding metal piece on clothing rack at Victoria's Secret
PITTSBURGH — A couple allege the wife suffered serious injuries after tripping over a metal piece on the bottom of a clothing rack at a Victoria's Secret store. Anna Marie Hofer and Glenn Hofer filed a complaint Sep. 23 in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County against Bath & Body Works Inc., frequently known as L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret & Co., and others alleging negligence.pennrecord.com
