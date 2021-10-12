CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

LETTER: It’s been one year. Has the Georgia Victims’ Rights Notification Card helped victims?

tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime victim advocates have been diligent in their quest to ensure all victims are informed of their rights since the Georgia Crime Victims Bill of Rights was enacted in 1995. In 2018, Marsy’s Law passed with 80% support ensuring these rights are constitutionally protected and enforced. Marsy’s Law is named...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: The Bill of Rights for potential victims of COVID-19

Since common sense has been obliterated by the folks who feel they have no problem bitching about their Constitutional rights when the subject of COVID is brought up, I propose the following:. An unvaccinated and unmasked person does not have the right to unknowingly spread COVID to any other person...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvih.com

Improvements To Crime Victim-notification System

Governor Andy Beshear’s administration has announced enhancements to Kentucky’s crime victim-notification system. The improvements were made possible through a federal grant awarded last year. Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey said new features to the VINE system include a voice search option, enhanced security, a personalized watch list and a zip code and county provider search feature.
POLITICS
wfyi.org

Attorney: Jackson County Jail Inmate Poisoned

Ta’Neasha Chappell, 23, died July 16, after falling ill in the Jackson County jail in Brownstown. “My understanding from conversations with Indiana State Police is that the initial autopsy reflects that Ta’Neasha had died due to toxicity, which means she was poisoned, but that the substance is unknown,” said attorney Sam Aguiar.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Rights#Pac
wtva.com

2 inmates killed within a week in state prisons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two inmates were killed within a week in reported assaults in Alabama prisons. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said a 31-year-old inmate died Monday morning after a reported assault in the prison’s common area. The inmate’s name was not released. Al.com reported Travis Hutchins, a 34-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Reason.com

The Supreme Court Deals a Major Blow to Qualified Immunity Reform

The Supreme Court on Monday issued two opinions awarding qualified immunity to police officers accused of brutality, overturning lower court decisions that came to the opposite conclusion. The Court has thus prohibited the alleged victims from seeking accountability in civil court. The doctrine of qualified immunity shields government actors from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sam H Arnold

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.
CARROLL, IA
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Other clips showed prisoners urinating on other inmates, as well as graphic images of rape.  
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy