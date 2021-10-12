45-year-old Kimberly Stanton died after being struck by a car while trying to cross I-12 East (Holden, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 45-year-old Kimberly Stanton, of Holden, as the woman who lost her life following a pedestrian crash on Sunday night in Livingston Parish.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident happened at milepost 27 and members of the Louisiana State Police arrived on scene at about 7 p.m. Kimberly Stanton was killed after being hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata while she was trying to cross I-12 East.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

45-year-old Kimberly Stanton died after being struck by a car while trying to cross I-12 East

October 12, 2021