Holden, LA

45-year-old Kimberly Stanton died after being struck by a car while trying to cross I-12 East (Holden, LA)

 9 days ago

45-year-old Kimberly Stanton died after being struck by a car while trying to cross I-12 East (Holden, LA)

Authorities identified 45-year-old Kimberly Stanton, of Holden, as the woman who lost her life following a pedestrian crash on Sunday night in Livingston Parish.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident happened at milepost 27 and members of the Louisiana State Police arrived on scene at about 7 p.m. Kimberly Stanton was killed after being hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata while she was trying to cross I-12 East.

October 12, 2021

