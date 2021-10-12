CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

US fish stick and filet supplies threatened by customs dispute

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzmuI_0cOg5OAr00

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is jeopardizing America’s supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.

The Alaska pollock has a complicated supply chain. After being caught as part of the largest commercial fishery in the U.S., the fish are transported by ship to New Brunswick, Canada, near the border with Maine. They are then loaded onto rail cars for a brief trip down 100 feet (30 meters) of track in Canada, before being put on trucks and crossing the border into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has alleged that shippers are violating the Jones Act, which requires that goods shipped between U.S. ports be transported on U.S.-owned ships.

Over 500,000 pounds of canned beef recalled over high lead levels

The agency has assessed more than $350 million in penalties to the shippers, records state. Two of the shipping companies have sued in federal court to stop the enforcement, which they characterized as heavy-handed, unexpected and unfair.

The dispute left 26 million pounds of fish in cold storage in Canada until a federal court judge issued an injunction on Sunday to let the seafood be shipped into the U.S. Members of the industry said they’re concerned about permanent disruption to the seafood supply chain if the disagreement continues.

“We’re talking about feeding and employing Americans, right now,” said Gavin Gibbons, spokesperson for the Virginia-based National Fisheries Institute.

Gibbons said it was unlikely the fish in cold storage would start moving on Monday because it was a holiday in both countries.

U.S. Customs filed court papers in early October that stated the agency agrees with the shippers in desiring a quick resolution to the case. However, the schedule it has proposed in court for resolving the case would still take several weeks.

The agency declined to comment on the case because of the ongoing litigation, a government spokesperson said. The shipping companies behind the lawsuit, Kloosterboer International Forwarding and Alaska Reefer Management, which have offices in Seattle, also both declined to comment.

The dispute is happening at a bad time for the seafood industry because the business is currently making preparations for the busy Lenten season, said Michael Alexander, president of King and Prince, a Georgia company that makes seafood for the food service industry. Many Christians substitute red meat for fish during Lent, and pollock is in higher demand during that part of the year. Most fast-food chains’ fish offerings, including the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, are made from pollock.

“If we can’t get the pollock soon, then we will run out of time and other raw material; causing production lines – and people — to sit idle,” Alexander said.

California mandates gender-neutral toy sections for large retailers

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has called on President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to help resolve the dispute. Baker said in a mid-September letter to the president that his state, home to some of the nation’s largest seafood processors, stands to be hurt economically if the fish doesn’t start moving again.

That could cost jobs in an industry still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, he wrote.

“Processors in Massachusetts will exhaust their remaining inventory, halt production, and be forced to lay off workers,” Baker’s letter said.

The trucks carrying the fish enter the U.S. in Calais, a small Maine city located about 220 miles northeast of Portland. The city is dependent on cross-border economic activity, and that has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, said Michael Ellis, the city manager.

“We’re all hoping for the border to reopen because it’s a big part of our economy,” Ellis said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
Maine Government
State
Massachusetts State
Portland, ME
Business
Local
Maine Business
Portland, ME
Government
City
Calais, ME
Portland, ME
Industry
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
Local
Maine Industry
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Gunman in Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty. Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto who was killed in the shooting, joins CBSN to discuss the guilty plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

3K+
Followers
757
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy