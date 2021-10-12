CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Maine Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0cOg5Hzm00 It has now been 43 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 10, the U.S. has sent 487,277,035 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 148.5% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Maine has received a total of 2,209,830 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of October 10. Adjusted for population, Maine has received 164,395.9 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- more than the national average of 148,451.7 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 5th most of any state.

While Maine has so far received more vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a lesser need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of October 10, there were 6,984.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Maine -- lower than the national rate of 13,341.6 cases per 100,000 Americans and the third lowest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Maine, 84.1% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, in line with the national average of 82.5% and the 18th largest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 138.3% of the state population, greater than the 122.4% national figure and the fifth largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Maine, 70.1% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the ninth largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting the government, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and believing they don't need a vaccine.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of October 10 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 10 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 173,811 147.7% 5,131
2 West Virginia 1,792,147 169,558 87.6% 13,827
3 Hawaii 1,415,872 169,311 134.7% 5,518
4 Maryland 6,045,680 169,302 134.5% 8,939
5 Maine 1,344,212 164,396 138.3% 6,984
6 Rhode Island 1,059,361 164,236 140.9% 16,419
7 Oregon 4,217,737 163,275 126.9% 8,017
8 Massachusetts 6,892,503 163,116 144.7% 11,896
9 Delaware 973,764 162,552 126.8% 13,935
10 Connecticut 3,565,287 161,727 144.5% 11,022
11 New Hampshire 1,359,711 161,107 134.6% 9,041
12 New Jersey 8,882,190 160,994 132.4% 13,109
13 Florida 21,477,737 156,399 127.5% 16,751
14 New York 19,453,561 155,533 135.6% 12,625
15 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 154,157 129.8% 11,392
16 Washington 7,614,893 153,700 129.0% 8,835
17 Virginia 8,535,519 153,235 130.4% 10,372
18 California 39,512,223 151,162 130.9% 11,981
19 Alaska 731,545 149,413 111.0% 15,680
20 Texas 28,995,881 147,413 113.9% 14,124
21 Colorado 5,758,736 146,125 127.0% 11,856
22 Illinois 12,671,821 145,158 123.3% 12,974
23 New Mexico 2,096,829 144,172 135.7% 12,254
24 Minnesota 5,639,632 142,790 121.2% 12,932
25 North Carolina 10,488,084 141,317 111.3% 13,513
26 Georgia 10,617,423 140,197 103.0% 15,010
27 Alabama 4,903,185 139,873 94.4% 16,428
28 Arizona 7,278,717 139,762 115.3% 15,234
29 Michigan 9,986,857 138,763 109.3% 11,805
30 South Dakota 884,659 138,583 110.7% 16,616
31 Arkansas 3,017,804 138,455 102.5% 16,565
32 Iowa 3,155,070 137,995 111.9% 14,635
33 South Carolina 5,148,714 137,376 105.1% 16,894
34 Kansas 2,913,314 137,133 108.4% 14,260
35 Nebraska 1,934,408 136,413 114.8% 13,995
36 Nevada 3,080,156 133,725 112.8% 14,115
37 Kentucky 4,467,673 133,481 113.5% 15,794
38 Wisconsin 5,822,434 132,807 119.5% 14,226
39 Ohio 11,689,100 131,749 105.8% 12,369
40 Mississippi 2,976,149 130,939 95.5% 16,588
41 Missouri 6,137,428 130,682 105.3% 13,520
42 Montana 1,068,778 129,890 104.9% 14,604
43 Oklahoma 3,956,971 129,674 107.7% 15,729
44 Tennessee 6,829,174 129,572 103.5% 18,221
45 Idaho 1,787,065 128,729 90.3% 14,810
46 Utah 3,205,958 128,694 110.0% 16,118
47 Indiana 6,732,219 127,342 102.6% 14,509
48 Louisiana 4,648,794 127,185 99.8% 16,038
49 North Dakota 762,062 125,338 100.5% 17,903
50 Wyoming 578,759 119,273 92.8% 16,083

