Chicago, IL

‘An Overwhelming Feeling’: $20 Million Dollar Investment Coming To South Chicago Neighborhood

By Tim McNicholas
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Morning Insiders break news.

And it’s good news for a South Chicago neighborhood. It’s about to get a $20 million shot in the arm, thanks to an investment from Fifth Third Bank.

The bank will actually be pouring $180 million into nine neighborhoods across the nation. CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us to the South Side to see the very spots about to be spruced up.

Crumbled concrete and broken, boarded up windows. It’s a vacant eyesore that has long frustrated neighbors near 92nd and Burley.

“It’s very depressing to see that. No one wants to live somewhere where it’s very desolate and abandoned.” said Lakesha Winners.

“These will be demolished.”

But Angela Hurlock said in a few years, that blighted block will be an affordable housing development. There will be 82 unit anchored by a 6,000 square-foot grocery store. Hurlock’s nonprofit Claretian Associates is bringing that plan to life in South Chicago.

“A lot of people have thought we’re just a dying community. Well, we’re not. We’re still here,” Hurlock said. “And these projects are truly important because we’re a thriving community. We want people to be able to live here and thrive here.”

It’s funded by Fifth Third Bank, which also partnered with Claretian to map out eight other developments along 91st and 92nd street, from Commercial Avenue to Harbor. It’s all part of a $20 million plan to redevelop the South Chicago neighborhood over the next three to five years.

“And that comes through not only philanthropy dollars but business loans, homeowner loans, those types of things to help really build up the different components of our community,” Hurlock said.

She said the project will also beautify the neighborhood, add public outdoor spaces and transform a vacant building into a café at 92nd and Brandon. Hurlock expects the investments to spark more developments and help revamp a neighborhood that’s struggled with crime and blight.

“I told you I’ve been waiting on this project for a long time.”

Lakesha Winners lives about a block away from the planned grocery store.

“It’ll be an overwhelming feeling because it’s something that this neighborhood really needs,” Winners said.

She hopes it’s the start of South Chicago’s comeback story. The official announcement is coming in a few hours, but count on CBS 2 to bring you news first.

CBS Chicago

Illinois Department Of Employment Security Promised Money Back To Unemployment Recipients After Overpayment Waivers, So Where Are The Refunds?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Their refunds from the State of Illinois are approved, but for nearly a year, some unemployment claimants have been waiting on the money they are owed. It is an issue that CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been tracking nonstop. On Wednesday night, she was asking the state – where’s the refund? Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimant Bobbie Taylor received a letter that meant everything to her. It read, “You have met the requirements for waiver of your overpayment recovery.” “There’s so much we’ve gone without,” Taylor said. She was out thousands of dollars, and she thought the letter meant she would see...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago’s Police Union Fights City Hall Over COVID Vaccine Mandate In Court Hearings

By Jackie Kostek and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — The vaccine mandate showdown continues between City Hall and Chicago’s police union. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday that the matter was discussed in two court hearings Wednesday. With court filing after court filing from the police union, now a lawyer for the city wants a judge to order all union representatives – not just the president – to stop telling officers to not enter their vaccine info on the portal. A lawyer for the city is asking the judge to both extend and broaden the temporary restraining order against Fraternal Order of Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

North Side Condo Building Residents Alarmed By Mail Thefts Apparently Committed Using A Master Key

CHICAGO (CBS) — One key fits all – and it’s a big problem for residents of a Chicago condo building where people keep having their mail stolen. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday night, thieves have been captured on surveillance video using a key that is supposed to be Post Office property only. Postal carriers use a master key to access mailboxes all at once in multi-unit buildings. So when the residents of a Clybourn Corridor area condo building caught two non-residents rifling through all 40 mailboxes, it sounded alarms. “Clearly, they have access through a master postal key. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Magnificent Mile: More Trouble For Area That Was Once A Crown Jewel Of American Retail

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have issued a formal warning after continued robberies on and around the city’s Magnificent Mile, at a time when stores continue to leave while others fight to stay in business after big pandemic hits. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports that retail leaders say the problem is so bad, that new business is hesitant to move in. That hesitation stems not only from the continued retail theft and robbery issue here, and across the city, but the perception that the city isn’t a safe place to be right now. A stretch of North Michigan Avenue remains vacant and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New ILogin Verification System Is Locking Out Illinoisans Trying To File Unemployment Claims

CHICAGO (CBS) — Imagine logging on to get your unemployment money, and getting an error message that keeps you locked out. A new additional security system designed to prevent unemployment fraud is causing new problems for many claimants. CBS 2’s Tara Molina took a closer look at the issues Tuesday. The new verification system is called ILogin, and it’s meant to keep identity thieves – who have plagued the system since the state of the pandemic – out of online accounts. But according to the number of people we’ve heard from since it debuted, it’s keeping legitimate claimants out too. Unemployment claimant Jeffrey...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Advocate Aurora Health Fires 440 Staffers For Failing To Comply With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Advocate Aurora Health has fired about 440 staffers who were noncompliant with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. In a statement issued Tuesday, the hospital system reported that 99 percent of its staffers are compliant with the requirement to get vaccinated for COVID-19. But about 440 staffers – amounting to 0.6 percent of the workforce and nearly half of whom were per diem employees – were not in compliance, the hospital system said. Thus, those employees have been fired. Advocate Aurora Health is based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee and operates 26 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.
AURORA, IL
#South Chicago#Affordable Housing#Fifth Third Bank#Burley#Claretian Associates
CBS Chicago

West Town Pizzeria Owner Couldn’t Open This Past Weekend Due To Labor Shortage, And He’s Far From Alone With The Problem

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many business owners say finding new employees is harder than it has ever been, and economists say there is no sign of that changing anytime soon. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday night, it is all forcing more and more business owners to make tough choices to survive. For restaurants like Coalfire Pizza at 1321 W. Grand Ave. in West Town, weekends are usually bread and butter for business. So imagine the hit the owner there took when he was forced to close down at the last hour because he had no other choice. It was a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New ‘Talent Solutions Connector’ Tool Seeks To Help Cook County Businesses Find Potential New Employees

CHICAGO (CBS) — They’ve blitzed Internet job boards, and offered much higher wages to no avail. Many employers remain desperate to fill gaping holes in their staffing. We’re Working For Chicago, and always looking for new ideas to help connect the dots of job to worker. Morning Insider Lauren Victory shares more about a tool coming soon called the “Talent Solutions Connector.” From recruiting during a Halloween event to tempting prospects with candy, a.k.a. big cash bonuses, we’ve seen employers try almost anything to scare up workers. “We’ve been advertising as many different places as we can,” Patrice Brazil told CBS 2 in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral For Chicago Activist, Historian Timuel Black Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is preparing to say goodbye to civil rights legend Timuel Black. The activist, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., died earlier this month at the age of 102. Black’s public viewing will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.  at AA Rayner and Sons Funeral Home on 71st Street. His funeral will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Chicago on South Woodlawn. The funeral is private, but it will be live-streamed. Father Michael Pfleger will perform the eulogy. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be among the speakers. There will be a public memorial service in December at the University of Chicago. #TimuelBlack, a professor, author, &community activist,was a great teacher&a tall tree in the civil rights.He was a devotee of Dr. King’s work& those who worked on his staff.We all have a profound admiration for Tim Black.He is an icon of rare vintage…I miss him already. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GzcyjyMfHI — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 14, 2021
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

AT&T Goes On Billing Elmhurst Customers As They Were Without Phone Service In Nearly 3 Months

CHICAGO (CBS) — Senior citizens in an Elmhurst neighborhood were left frustrated and concerned, because their AT&T landlines were down for nearly three months, yet the company went on sending out bills despite no service. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas fought for answers from the phone company. Joan Miller is getting letters in the mail; from an old friend who tried to call on her birthday, and a doctor with important information about a refill of her meds, who have tried several times to call her without success. Her AT&T landline’s been out for the past 2 ½ months. Even her daughter, Rachel, struggled to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Workers Install Speed Bumps After Hegewisch Residents Tell CBS 2 That Semi-Trailer Trucks Are ‘Terrorizing’ Their Lives

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is getting results for some Chicagoans who say their street is packed with semi-trailer trucks – and they’re worried about their own safety. A Hegewisch community resident shared with us a video showing city workers installing a new speed bump along 134th Street. It arrived just days after we reported on their concerns. Neighbors say semi-trucks have taken over their neighborhood, ignoring traffic laws and putting lives at risk. “Here you see he’s coming down and completely rips some branches off,” resident Melissa Ramirez told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra last week. “They weren’t just small branches. They were the heavy branches that could have hit somebody.” It’s illegal for trucks over 5 tons to drive in the neighborhood. But after seven years of living here, Ramirez says the issue was showing no signs of slowing. “It hasn’t slowed down,” she told Parra. “in fact, it’s picked up because there’s no enforcement to stop it,” she said. The city told us they will be installing a total of three speed bumps there by next month.
TRAFFIC
CBS Chicago

Chicago Scholars Help Students And Their Families Achieve The College Dream

CHICAGO (CBS) — Making higher education accessible for first generation college students or young people from low income communities. That’s the goal of one Chicago organization. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, it has a 25 year track record of generosity and success. Rachel Nguyen, a top student at Walter Payton College Prep, is the daughter of immigrants who came to this country from Vietnam after the war. Her parents, she said, had their children in mind. “There’s a motto in my family: Be more successful than the last generation.” Nguyen and her parents’ dreams are getting an invaluable boost from Chicago Scholars. “Chicago Scholars...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dixmoor Residents Continue To Experience Low Water Pressure; ‘This Is Not A Third World Country’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of residents in Dixmoor are still experiencing low water pressure issues from over the weekend, having a trickle of water to none at all. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with people in Dixmoor about the ongoing issue. With a boil order in effect and little to no water at times, people living in the village are fed up. John Lannan lives in a mobile home. After turning on his hose spigot at full blast, he says it’s the most water pressure he’s had in five days. He just wonders, how long this will last. “This is not a...
DIXMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Walk For Peace Underway In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A walk for peace is underway in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The Academy of St. Benedict the African hosted its 6th annual prayers walk for peace. Alumni accompanied the elementary school students during the walk. Patrol cars from the nearby 7th District joined the walk.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Than A Third Of CPD Staff Missed Vaccine Reporting Deadline; City Could Begin Placing Employees On ‘No Pay’ Status Today

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than two days after a deadline to notify their bosses of their vaccination status, more than a third of the city’s police force and more than a quarter of the Fire Department have yet to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate, and newly released data shows only a little more than half of Chicago Police Department staff has told City Hall they’re fully vaccinated. Friday night was the deadline for all city workers to officially report their vaccination status, or face the prospect of being placed on “no pay” status. The Lightfoot administration also has threatened to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of Bottles Of Wine Shattered When Driver Plows Into West Ridge Convenience Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of bottles of wine were left shattered Tuesday afternoon on the floor of a West Ridge convenience store after a car plowed into the building. The driver smashed through the door, and continued about 25 feet inside. Police said the 63-year-old driver was pulling into a parking lot at the New York Pantry convenience store at 3150 W. Touhy Ave. – formerly a White Hen Pantry – and accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake. No one was injured. The driver received a traffic ticket.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Celebrating Chicago Sky WNBA Championship In Millennium Park Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago will celebrate the Sky’s WNBA Championship win Tuesday with a parade from Wintrust Arena to downtown, and a rally in Millennium Park. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the Sky’s win is really something the city needs right now, and it deserves a celebration worthy of this historic moment in Chicago sports. “The City of Chicago could not be prouder of our winning Chicago Sky,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Monday afternoon. “We are thrilled to throw a celebration worthy of this historic moment in Chicago sports and congratulate the Sky for bringing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Orange, Green Line Service Partially Halted, Loop ‘L’ Trains Snagged After Man Jumps In Front Of Train At Roosevelt, Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA train service was snagged downtown and on the Near South and Southwest sides Tuesday night after police said a man jumped in front of a train at the Roosevelt Orange and Green Line station and died. Police said at 9:10 p.m., the unidentified man jumped in front of an approaching northbound Orange Line train from the platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by the train, and his death is believed to be a suicide. The Chicago Transit Authority reported Green Line service was halted between the Loop and 35th Street, and Orange Line service between the Loop and Halsted. All Loop ‘L’ trains were also standing at Roosevelt. CHECK: CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
