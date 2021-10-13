CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli Clash In Final Gubernatorial Debate

 6 days ago

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — The candidates clashed in the second and final debate in the race for New Jersey governor Tuesday night. Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciatterelli faced off.

Rowan University in Glassboro hosted the debate.

The candidates disagreed on how to respond to the pandemic, the economy and affordable housing.

They had a feisty exchange on the issue of taxes and government spending.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is also the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey.

This applies to casting your ballot in-person on election day or during the Garden State’s nine-day early voting period.

Early voting runs from Saturday, Oct. 23rd through Sunday, Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 2.

Jan Thomas
6d ago

Don't let this governor say no more raising taxes. That is all lies. That's the God truth. Our mayor Andre, IN Patterson ,said the same thing. When I told him. Now he would not even shake my hand what a disgrace. Him as a human being. I know in my heart ,their day will come.

Tom Degro
6d ago

people are crazy, NJ will re-elect Murphy then just complain about what he does.

pissedofrepublican
6d ago

bye bye Murphy... now you'll be able to fix your bad teeth after being a toothache to NJ!

