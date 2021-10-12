CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Plenty Of Sunny, Spotty Showers Possible

By Lissette Gonzalez
 8 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers moved across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered showers are possible for the first half of the day due to an upper level low to our east and some moisture moving in. Storms will push inland later in the day.

Afternoon highs climb to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday night will be nice with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible overnight.

Wednesday will likely be a repeat with a light easterly breeze and the potential for scattered showers.

The breeze will increase on Thursday and that will transport more moisture and increase our chance of passing storms. Due to the stronger ocean breeze, the risk of rip currents will increase at the beach and there will likely be advisories issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions.

On Friday we may see some showers but drier air is forecast to move and lower our rain chance going into the upcoming weekend.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s with brighter sunshine and drier conditions Saturday and Sunday. Just a few showers are possible each day this weekend.

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

