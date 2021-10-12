CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drop in U.S. Birth Rates Amid Covid-19 Could Have Lasting Economic Impact

By Lorie Konish, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 prompted many women to hold off on having children. It remains to be seen whether birth rates will bounce back. Fewer births could have broader implications for women's retirement. Women gave birth to fewer children during the Covid-19 pandemic. If these low U.S. birth rates continue, it could have...

