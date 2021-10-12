New stem cell identified by Sanford Burnham Prebys researchers offers hope to people with rare liver disease
Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF.– October 11 – Researchers from Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered a new source of stem cells just outside the liver that could help treat people living with Alagille syndrome, a rare, incurable genetic disorder in which the bile ducts of the liver are absent, leading to severe liver damage and death. The findings, published recently in the journal Hepatology, have extensive biomedical implications for Alagille syndrome and for liver disease in general, including cancer.www.newswise.com
