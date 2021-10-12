CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Conference Board agrees to extend health insurance for former employees

CASS COUNTY – Former Cass County Assessors' Office employees are reviewing an agreement offered by the Cass County Conference Board at the end of September, in which $9,200 for their health insurance would be paid from the assessor's budget until the end of the year. The board wanted to alleviate some of the financial hardship the employees are experiencing as one former employee's family has a member suffering from cancer.

