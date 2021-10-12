CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Child, 6, dies in ‘campfire’ that he and two siblings started in a play fort

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0cOg2Vvf00

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings, ages 9 and 4, were playing with fire in a “fort” made from a concrete stairway on a flatbed trailer.

The children used a lighter Sunday afternoon to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire,” the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Monday.

They had covered a hollow prefabricated concrete stairway as their play fort. “While the other two children were able to escape unharmed, the 6-year-old was trapped and died,” the statement said.

When Geismar firefighters and Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the flatbed and a cargo trailer and its contents ablaze. The boy’s body was found under the cargo trailer’s contents, the news release said.

The trailers were in the front yard of relatives who lived next door to the children’s family, and adults were in both homes at the time, the statement said.

Comments / 5

liveintoday
9d ago

Children need supervision specially when dealing with sharp objects,fire or heavy stuff.No matter how independent your kids are they are still kids.

Reply
3
Related
southernminn.com

He died in a tragic sock accident

My great grandfather died in a tragic sock accident. I asked my father for further details on his 70th birthday, but it was too soon. He couldn’t talk about it. My great grandfather’s unfortunate demise is why I like to wear sandals. Sandals are safe because there is no need for socks and because I once had a pair of haunted socks. That’s another story. I like sandals built for walking, not for shuffling along.
ACCIDENTS
WKRC

North Carolina officer comforts 1-year-old after parents overdose in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL/CNN Newsource/WPDE) - A heartbreaking story of drug abuse was captured in a photo. Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a one-year-old boy whose parents had overdosed on heroin. They posted that picture on social media, where it has generated hundreds of comments. Police said somebody...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
PIX11

‘My brother wouldn’t hurt his kids’: Police release IDs of dad and 3 children in horrific weekend crash

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello. The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter. “My brother would never ever […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WECT

Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK) - A California family is asking for help bringing home three of their loved ones, who died unexpectedly on vacation in Mexico. Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation in Mexico visiting family members. The three were staying at an Airbnb when they were all found dead in the same room.
DELANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Campfire#Accident#Ascension Parish
International Business Times

Leopard Drags 6-Year-Old Child Into Forest In Front Of His Parents, Mauls Kid To Death

In a case of human-wildlife conflict in India, a 6-year-old child was mauled to death by a leopard after dragging him into a forest area right in front of his parents. The boy, identified as Abinash Ganda, was returning from a temple along with his family when the leopard attacked him. The incident took place Tuesday in a village in the central state of Chhattisgarh.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident

An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident. The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place. "Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Slowly Unravel Mystery of How a California Family Died While Hiking

Authorities remain stumped as to what killed Ellen Chung, her husband Jonathan Gerrish, their 1-year-old daughter, and their dog during a hike in Mariposa County, California—but they’re slowly ruling out potential causes of death. After weeks of toxicology tests, some of which are still pending, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that the family did not die by “gun or other types of weapons, lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol, or suicide.” However, toxic algae and heat—it was between 107 and 109 degrees that day—are two possibilities authorities have not yet ruled out. “As we navigate through this investigation with the family, we will later share our findings with the public,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Video shows child hitting toddler at daycare

A Louisiana mother says her toddler was left unsupervised at a daycare and, during that time, the girl was hit repeatedly by an older child. The attack was caught on camera.
KIDS
Reason.com

Mom Sues Cops Who Arrested Her for Leaving 14-Year-Old Daughter Home Alone

A federal judge has ruled that two cops who work at a public school in Midland, Texas, can be sued for seizing a 14-year-old from her family's apartment because she was there alone. Despite her pleas, the officers did not let the girl call her parents for hours, nor would they let her pick up the phone when her father called. They also searched the family's home without a warrant.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Grieving daughters find unknown woman wearing their mother’s clothes inside casket at funeral home

Two sisters in North Carolina went to bury their elderly mother but claim they found the body of another woman inside the casket.Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer, who buried their mother last week, went to view her at a funeral home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, when they realised their something was not right. Ms Archer told WAVY10 that there “was no similarity” between the woman whose body was inside their mother’s casket, and that the person who was in there was “swimming” in their mother’s clothes. “The size was way off,” said Ms Archer. “The first person had the clothing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
51K+
Followers
4K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy