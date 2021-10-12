CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Hiltzik: Texas anti-abortion law is even worse than you imagined

By Michael A. Hiltzik
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is widely known by now, the anti-abortion law that took effect in Texas last month set a new standard for malicious attacks on women’s reproductive health rights. But it’s a fair bet that the full breadth of its malice against anyone seeking an abortion isn’t as widely known. Its noxious features, however, were laid out in meticulous detail Wednesday by federal District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics on Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
Austin, TX
AFP

US Justice Dept asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

US President Joe Biden's administration, in the latest move in the battle over reproductive rights, asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The Texas law is "clearly unconstitutional" and violates the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined a woman's legal right to an abortion, the Justice Department said. Allowing the Texas law to remain in force would "perpetuate the ongoing irreparable injury to the thousands of Texas women who are being denied their constitutional rights," the department said in its request to the nation's highest court. The Justice Department filing is the latest legal maneuver in the fight over the controversial Texas law known as Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which bans abortions after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP

Texas Republicans approved on Monday redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign off on the changes. Civil rights groups sued...
TEXAS STATE
Law.com

Big Law Gets In on Texas Abortion Court Fight

Amicus briefs are landing in the legal battle between the Department of Justice and Texas over the state’s abortion law, some of them filed by attorneys at Big Law firms. The lawsuit, filed last month by the Justice Department, is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of the Western District of Texas last week blocked the law. A panel of appellate judges on Oct. 8 granted an administrative stay against the preliminary injunction, meaning the law—which has effectively halted abortions in Texas for pregnancies in which a fetal heartbeat is detected—is now back in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Michael Hiltzik
Person
Greg Abbott
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado sees influx of patients from Texas seeking abortion care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains reports seeing a 130% increase in patients seeking abortion care in the region after the Texas abortion bill took effect in early September. A federal judge in Texas just blocked the bill Wednesday, but it's unclear how long that block will be in place. The post Colorado sees influx of patients from Texas seeking abortion care appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Mic

Texas’s anti-abortion law has been blocked — for now

A federal judge has temporarily put a stop to Texas’s draconian effort to criminalize reproductive health care, blocking the state’s anti-abortion bill in a blistering decision that leaves little doubt as to what he thinks about the Republican-led push to legislate what a person does with their own reproductive capacity.
TEXAS STATE
Telegraph

US judge blocks 'offensive' Texas abortion law

A federal judge has blocked a draconian Texas abortion law, calling it an "offensive deprivation" of women's rights after a 36-day period in which procedures ground to a halt. The Republican-backed law, known as SB 8, was the most restrictive abortion law in the US and barred women from accessing the procedure around six weeks into a pregnancy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
arcamax.com

Texas abortion providers face 'cruel' risks even with law on hold

Texas abortion providers have reason to celebrate after a federal judge temporarily blocked a ban on most procedures in the state, but they still face significant financial risks if the strictest such law in the nation is eventually upheld. The law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy —...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Allows Texas Anti-Abortion Law to Again Take Effect — At Least for Now

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay late Friday night against a district court judge’s injunction against the State of Texas. The district court’s injunction blocked the state from enforcing a restrictive anti-abortion measure. The Fifth Circuit’s stay means S.B. 8, also called the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” is back in effect.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Texas abortion: Judge temporarily blocks enforcement of law

A US judge has temporarily blocked a new law in Texas that effectively bans women from having an abortion. District Judge Robert Pitman granted a request by the Biden administration to prevent any enforcement of the law while its legality is being challenged. The law, which prohibits women in Texas...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Federal Judge Pauses Strict Texas Abortion Law

Oct. 7, 2021 -- A federal judge has paused the recent Texas abortion law that bans nearly all abortions in the state. Robert Pitman, a federal district court judge in Austin, sided with the Biden administration and granted the Justice Department’s request to halt enforcement of the new law. The Biden administration sued to stop the law, and Pitman’s decision pauses the law while it moves through federal courts, The New York Times reported.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
news3lv.com

Texas abortion law impacting Nevada organizations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Planned Parenthood representatives in Nevada say the more restrictive new abortion law approved by Texas lawmakers is being felt in the Silver State. “We've actually already seen an increase in patients coming from Texas, so we've seen a 130% increase in our region,” said Lindsey Harmon, with Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. “So, we know that patients are traveling about 650 miles from their home to get to abortion care and that sometimes it's all the way as far as Las Vegas,” Harmon added about the increase at its health centers.’
NEVADA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Texas Abortion Law Threatens Academic Freedom

As of Sept. 1, Texas has a new law that effectively overturns Roe v. Wade. This law bans abortion after six weeks and empowers private citizens as enforcers. While this law has received much warranted attention, including numerous legal challenges, what is missing is how it threatens educators with potential lawsuits.
TEXAS STATE
clarkchronicle.com

The Controversy Behind The Texas Abortion Law

Governer Greg Abbott signed the “heartbeat bill” into law, that would take effect September 2021, making Texas the most restrictive state in the nation regarding abortion services. The law took a measure that would ban abortions in Texas after only six weeks of pregnancy, before most women are even aware they are pregnant. This contentious law has created oppurtunities for almost any individual to sue abortion providers and raised chaos among citizens about the morality behind it.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Texas abortion law given reprieve by appeals court

Texas's abortion law will be allowed to continue after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District granted a "temporary administrative stay" late Friday evening. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had requested the court earlier Friday to reinstate the law after it was temporarily blocked. Paxton argued in his...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy