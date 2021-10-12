Hiltzik: Texas anti-abortion law is even worse than you imagined
As is widely known by now, the anti-abortion law that took effect in Texas last month set a new standard for malicious attacks on women’s reproductive health rights. But it’s a fair bet that the full breadth of its malice against anyone seeking an abortion isn’t as widely known. Its noxious features, however, were laid out in meticulous detail Wednesday by federal District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin.www.mercurynews.com
Comments / 0