CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

'New winter of discontent could be hard to avoid': Economic expert on the crises facing Britain

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone over the age of 50 remembers the year in which rubbish piled up in the streets and graves were left undug. With Boney M and Gloria Gaynor dominating the airwaves and "Superman" as the big Christmas movie, there was no one to save Jim Callaghan's ailing government from imminent collapse in 1978–79. Those famous Conservative election posters that would soon say that Labour Isn't Working summed it up with devastating simplicity.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK facing ‘terrifying’ food and drink price rises, industry warns MPs

Food and drink firms are facing a "terrifying" rises in costs amid worker shortages and supply chain, MPs have been warned.Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BEIS committee that MPs need to think seriously about inflation," he said."In hospitality, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent, which is terrifying."If the prime minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor."Mr Wright said that while there are some shortages on shelves, the UK does...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
Andy Haldane
Daily Mail

Britain 'COULD run out of gas this winter': Billionaire industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe warns very cold season would shut down industry - with UK left with just TEN DAYS of supply in the bank

High gas prices will continue throughout winter in Britain and industry could be forced to close if supplies run out, industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned. The founder of manufacturing giant Ineos said a lack of gas storage in the UK has led to a vulnerability - with the country having just ten days' worth in the bank.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Are the new paving stones it?’: Red wall waits for levelling up it fears will never come

It is the government’s flagship agenda, an oft-repeated promise to revive and regenerate communities that have long felt left behind.In Scunthorpe, however, levelling up currently appears to mean, er, paving stones.The Lincolnshire town of 83,000 people is exactly the kind of place ministers tend to have in mind when they talk of the need for rejuvenation: decimated by deindustrialisation in the Eighties, smashed by austerity over the last decade and, most recently, hammered by Covid-19.Yet, almost two years after Boris Johnson first vowed to level up the country, the only sign of action here in Scunthorpe is £1m being lavished...
POLITICS
Phys.org

Choosing 'good migrants' for 'Global Britain'

The new visa for Hong Kongers is framed as 'a haven' for Britain's former colonial subjects but has 'undoubtedly colonialist overtones' warns a Lancaster University professor. Professor in Public Sociology Michaela Benson says the new Hong Kong British National (Overseas) Visa, launched in January this year, shows how an 'anachronistic and ambiguous legal status, an afterlife of an empire that, until now, had been glaringly empty of significance for its holders', has been infused with new meaning.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Economic Crises#Imf#Britain#Uk#Undug#Labour#Covid
The Independent

Plan to link mortgages to green standards will hurt first-time buyers, government warned

Home buyers could soon be asked to improve the insulation of their properties as part of their mortgage requirements under plans announced by Boris Johnson’s government.Mortgage lenders will be asked to disclose the energy efficiency performance of homes in their portfolio – sparking fears it could deter banks from lending to people hoping to buy “leakier” properties.The announcement has prompted warnings that first-time buyers may struggle to obtain mortgages unless they pay for costly upgrades to prospective homes.The Lib Dems urged the government to ditch the move. “This is an insult to first-time buyers who have scraped and saved...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Net zero: Boris Johnson urged to go ‘further and faster’ after publication of ‘over-cautious’ climate plan

Boris Johnson is being urged to go “further and faster” on climate change, after the publication of the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net zero emissions fell short of environmentalist hopes for a step-change in curbing greenhouse gases.While proposals to replace polluting gas boilers, support the switch to electric cars and plant millions of trees were welcomed, campaigners warned the package was over-cautious, with one expert saying it was more in tune with limiting global warming to 2.5-3 degrees Celsius, rather than the 1.5 degree maximum which is the goal of next month’s crucial UN COP26 summit in Glasgow.Labour...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

UK outlines net-zero strategy and green investment plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday urged foreign investors to buy into post-Brexit Britain as he seeks to power future prosperity on renewable energy and green technology. His government also outlined more detailed plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, including a drive towards electric vehicles. The moves are part of a £90 billion ($125 billion, 107-billion-euro) plan that ministers say will support 440,000 jobs by 2030. Johnson is keen to burnish his green credentials before hosting world leaders at the UN's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Not even possibly cancelling Christmas can change minds on Brexit – the nation is as bitterly divided as ever

Contemplating a Christmas this year without turkey, toys or a tree, I wondered to myself what it might take for people to decide that Brexit was maybe not as great as it was cracked up to be, and start thinking about whether being in the European Union might not be so bad, after all. Maybe this is the start of a backlash. Soon the opposition parties will start to mumble about a closer relationship with our closest friends, neighbours and economic partners, with whom we have so much in common. Then there’d be a few brave souls making the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Bank tax surcharge ‘set to be slashed in Budget’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to more than halve the tax surcharge on bank profits in next week’s Budget to help boost London’s competitiveness as a global financial centre.Mr Sunak will announce a cut to the surcharge from 8% to 3% from April 2023 in his October 27 Budget, according to the Financial Times.It comes ahead of a hike in corporation tax from 19% to 25% in 2023, which Mr Sunak had cautioned risks making “the taxation of banks uncompetitive”.Banks currently pay 27% tax on profits, of which 19% is corporation tax and 8% the bank surcharge.They would see...
WORLD
corpmagazine.com

Experts: ‘Uncertainty’ in October Economic Forecast

It feels like the amount of uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economic outlook has increased in recent weeks. While we have not downgraded our outlook, we are reflecting increased uncertainty in our October forecast. In our October forecast, we have dialed down our gross domestic product estimate for 2022 and dialed...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy