Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team is expected to finish in the bottom half of the the Atlantic Coast Conference standings for the 2021-22 season. The ACC’s two preseason polls — one from the league’s 15 coaches and one from its Blue Ribbon Panel — project the Orange to finish 12th and 13th, respectively. The Blue Ribbon Panel is comprised of 57 media members that cover the conference on a consistent basis.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO