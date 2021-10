In this study, hematite graphene oxide (αFe2O3-GO) powder nanocomposites and thin-film hematite graphene oxide (αFe2O3-GO) were synthesized for application in the removal of Rhodamine B (RhB) from textile wastewater. αFe2O3-GO nanomaterials were placed onto the FTO substrate to form a thin layer of nanocomposites. Different analysis including XRD, FTIR, Raman spectra, XPS, and FESEM were done to analyze the morphology, structure, and properties of the synthesized composites as well as the chemical interactions of αFe2O3 with GO. The photocatalytic performance of two synthesized composites was compared with different concentrations of αFe2O3-GO. The results showed that powder nanocomposites are more effective than thin-film composites for the removal of RhB dye. αFe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed over 64% of dye while thin-film nanocomposites had less removal efficiencies with just under 47% removal rate. The reusability test was done for both materials in which αFe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed a higher rate of dye (up to 63%) in more cycles (6 cycles).

CHEMISTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO