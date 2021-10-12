CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Study sheds light on photosynthesis in iron-low leaves

By Dartmouth College
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have identified how iron-deficient plants optimize photosynthesis to protect themselves from absorbing too much light, according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research comes as the globe considers the effects of climate change on how food is grown. "This study adds...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Billion-year-old fossil sheds light on origin of animals, scientists say

SHEFFIELD, England — In the Scottish Highlands, scientists have unearthed an extraordinary fossil that is at least one billion years old. It’s believed this rare discovery could be the “missing link” to the development of mammals. Researchers from the University of Sheffield and Boston College say the billion-year-old microfossil comprises...
WILDLIFE
wildlife.org

Isotope mapping sheds light onto monarch journeys

Pre-COVID-19 pandemic, University of Ottawa biology student Megan Reich enjoyed the road trip of a lifetime, crisscrossing the East Coast of the United States in search of milkweed. The plant is the host for the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus), and Reich wanted a diverse sampling to run an isotope ratio...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photosynthesis#Iron#Climate Change#Sheds
The Weather Channel

Venus’ Cloud Layers Could Support Earth-like Photosynthesis, Suggests New Study

When Earth's sister planet Venus was born, its surface temperatures and shallow oceans created opportunities for life formation. However, the planet's proximity to the Sun eventually raised its surface temperatures, while evaporating the ocean waters. This turned Venus into a hot gaseous ball filled with carbon dioxide. A runaway greenhouse effect followed, raising the temperatures of our neighbouring world as high as 462°C (863°F).
ASTRONOMY
Newswise

Research identifies proteins that support photosynthesis in iron deficient plants

Newswise — Researchers have identified how iron deficient plants protect themselves from damaging light, according to a Dartmouth study. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows how plants lacking iron optimize photosynthesis, and it describes the genetic processes that regulate light protection in plants that lack sufficient levels of the mineral.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Shedding light on mysterious jellyfish diets

Jellyfish have voracious appetites, and they aren’t considered the most selective eaters. Almost anything that gets stuck to their tentacles winds up in the gelatinous sack that they use to digest their food. This “take what comes” feeding strategy has clouded our understanding of which foods jellyfish survive on and...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Obese pigs shed light on human obesity

Mapping of the complete genome of the obesity-prone Ossabaw pig gives new hope for further insights into human obesity and associated diseases. For the first time in history, researchers at DTU Bioengineering and DTU Health Tech in collaboration with researchers in China and the US have mapped the complete genome of the exceptional Ossabaw pig. Important data, which is now freely available to the research community for further investigation.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Scientists’ Study Sheds Light on Brain Tumor Resiliency

Harvard scientists found that brain tumor cells shift between distinct states, making them more resilient to cancer treatment. By Melanie Y. Fu. A recent study published by Harvard scientists examined brain tumors in unprecedented detail and found that brain tumor cells shift between distinct states, making them more resilient to cancer treatment.
HARVARD, MA
Phys.org

Researchers discover first dinosaur era crab fully preserved in amber

Fossils trapped in amber provide a unique snapshot of the anatomy, biology, and ecology of extinct organisms. The most common fossils found in amber, which is formed from resin exuded from tree bark, are land-dwelling animals, mainly insects. But on very rare occasions scientists discover amber housing an aquatic organism.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Biologists' artificial chromosomes study sheds light on gene therapies

A research team led by Dr. Karen Wing Yee Yuen, Associate Professor from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), revealed the mechanism of artificial chromosome (AC) formation in the embryos of the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans, a 1-mm long, transparent nematode. The findings have...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Termite brains can grow in anticipation of a single moment of flight and light

New research on dampwood termites (Zootermopsis angusticollis and A. nevdensis) shows select members of the colony will experience brain changes in anticipation of cognitive demand. In a dampwood termite colony only a select few will, quite literally, see the light. The insects are unique due to their mating flights and...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

First artificial scaffolds for studying plant cell growth

As a baby seedling emerges from the depths of the soil, it faces a challenge: gravity's downward push. To succeed, the plant must sense the force, then push upward with an even greater force. Visible growth is proof that the seedling has won against the force of gravity. What we...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Reducing carbon dioxide using a panchromatic osmium complex photosensitizer

Finding solutions for the current climate and energy crisis has become a common goal across the globe. And why look far when we have the perfect solution right around us? Taking a page out of nature's book, scientists have been trying to recreate the process of photosynthesis to combat climate change. Beyond helping plants prepare their food, photosynthesis also makes them one of the major carbon sinks that trap carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and convert it to other forms. This makes artificial photosynthesis a lucrative method for not just hydrogen evolution and water oxidation but also CO2 reduction.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover how bacteria use liquid protein droplets to overcome stress

Scientists have revealed how bacteria make tiny liquid droplets from proteins to help them survive harsh environments and thus reduce their chances of being killed by antibiotics. The study reveals how aggresomes—miniscule liquid droplets assembled from several different proteins—form in response to increasing the stress experienced by bacteria, and that...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Unmasking the magic of superconductivity in twisted graphene

The discovery in 2018 of superconductivity in two single-atom-thick layers of graphene stacked at a precise angle of 1.1 degrees (called 'magic'-angle twisted bilayer graphene) came as a big surprise to the scientific community. Since the discovery, physicists have asked whether magic graphene's superconductivity can be understood using existing theory, or whether fundamentally new approaches are required—such as those being marshalled to understand the mysterious ceramic compound that superconducts at high temperatures. Now, as reported in the journal Nature, Princeton researchers have settled this debate by showing an uncanny resemblance between the superconductivity of magic graphene and that of high temperature superconductors. Magic graphene may hold the key to unlocking new mechanisms of superconductivity, including high temperature superconductivity.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Zapping untreated water gets rid of more waterborne viruses

Using sophisticated microscopy and computational analysis, Texas A&M University researchers have now validated the merit of a water purification technology that uses electricity to remove and inactivate an assortment of waterborne viruses. They said the yet-to-be-implemented water purification strategy could add another level of safety against pathogens that cause gastrointestinal ailments and other infections in humans.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Astronomers detect signs of an atmosphere stripped from a planet in a giant impact

Young planetary systems generally experience extreme growing pains, as infant bodies collide and fuse to form progressively larger planets. In our own solar system, the Earth and moon are thought to be products of this type of giant impact. Astronomers surmise that such smashups should be commonplace in early systems, but they have been difficult to observe around other stars.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Durability, docility genes solve domestic horse origins mystery

Humans tamed horses some 4,200 years ago in the northern Caucasus region of what is today southwestern Russia, a study said Wednesday, solving the centuries-old mystery of where and when the process began that led to today's domesticated equine population. Taming wild horses changed the way humans moved, fought, communicated...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Researchers discover monolayer Mott insulator resistant to stimuli such as heat and light

Superconductivity—where electrical resistance drops and current continues without power—is a unique property used to enable MRI machines and particle accelerators, but its temperature-based restrictions have limited applications. Superconductivity commences at temperatures well below freezing, but as temperatures increase, the electrical resistance suddenly returns and can break the system. If superconductivity could persist at room temperatures, the potential uses in advanced electronics, energy storage and sustainability could be exponential.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy