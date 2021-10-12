Disaster insurance can be more effective for those in need if countries work with, rather than avoid, tensions
Resolving the inevitable tensions between countries in disaster-insurance risk pools will ensure a faster and more effective response to extreme-weather catastrophes. A new paper, led and co-authored by Professor Paula Jarzabkowski at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), has explained how countries can find mutually beneficial arrangements to support low-income countries in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.phys.org
