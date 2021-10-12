CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mechanisms behind intercellular communication in tumors decoded

By Technische Universitat Darmstadt
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll cells in a multicellular organism must be precisely coordinated in order for the organism to function correctly. This applies both to healthy tissue and also tumors. Communication between the cells is extremely important and is achieved via direct cellular contact or using messenger substances. Recent studies have also shown that cells emit extracellular vesicles—so-called exosomes with a size of 50 to 200 nanometres—into the surrounding environment that play a key role in intercellular communication.

