Photos: San Francisco Giants pitching and defense key to 1-0 win over Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Game 3

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both the Dodgers and the Lakers are playing home games Tuesday, which could make this afternoon’s commute a particularly difficult slog. The Downtown LA-Elysian Park area could see a big rush of sports fans coming and going at the same time, right in the middle of the evening commute. NLCS Game 3 will take place at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 2:08 p.m. The playoff day game will pit the boys in blue in a must-win situation against the Braves, after two heart-rending losses in Atlanta. That game could potentially be ending just as Lakers fans are trying to get to Staples Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Golden State Warriors. Fans who plan to be at Dodger Stadium have an alternate to driving – using the free Dodger Stadium Express bus from Union Station, which is accessible by most municipal bus lines and Metro Rail’s B, D and L lines, as well as Metrolink and Amtrak. Face masks are required while on board or waiting to board. Laker fans considering public transportation to avoid the traffic crunch can Metro rail to reach Pico Station, which is just a block away from Staples Center.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO