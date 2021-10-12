CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Spotify Is Launching Two Podcasts Focused on Promoting Its Platform (Podcast News Roundup)

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUIYv_0cOg1upv00

In today’s podcast news roundup, Spotify preps a pair of podcasts to highlight content trends, artists and creators on the streaming service; theSkimm launches a weekly pop-culture pod; the New York Times is beta-testing a new podcast app; Reveal and PRX investigate the death of a Black teenager in Mississippi; and more.

DATES

Spotify has created two original podcasts that point the spotlight on itself. “Spotify: Discover This” (launching Oct. 14) provides insights on music, podcasting, cultural moments and trends on the platform; the premiere episode of the new series focuses on the evolution of country music and showcases new emerging artists that Spotify users are discovering. (Spotify has recategorized 11 episodes it has released since August 2020, originally part of its “For the Record” series, under the “Discover This” moniker.) “Spotify: Mic Check” (premiering Oct. 19) will feature interviews with musicians and podcasters on the service, along with exclusive recordings and personal stories (listen to the trailer at this link ). Those will join “Spotify: For the Record” (Season 3 premiering Oct. 28), the audio streamer’s podcast for the business and financial community, which includes earnings-reports discussions, company news, product launches and business updates.

HBO is launching a companion podcast for Season 3 of HBO drama series Succession ,” which premieres Sunday, Oct. 17. The weekly podcast, hosted by journalist Kara Swisher , will be available on all major podcast platforms after each episode airs on HBO Max. Swisher will unpack the TV show’s family dynamics — and its capitalism run amok — with journalists, writers, cultural critics and other guests, including some of the people who made the show. Produced by HBO in conjunction with Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios. Listen to the trailer for the podcast on YouTube at this link .

Apple on Oct. 20 will release “Hooked,” a podcast following the story of Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to OxyContin — and later heroin — led him from being a Boeing engineer earning six figures and flying around the world to becoming one of the most prolific bank robbers in U.S. history, hunted by the FBI while hitting 30 Seattle-area banks in one year. “Hooked” is based on original reporting and interviews conducted over three years by Campfire Media co-founder and journalist Josh Dean.

The Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal and PRX are set to debut “Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe,” on Oct. 16. The seven-part series will be available on all major podcast platforms and 544 public radio stations nationwide, with new episodes on Saturdays. Host Al Letson and co-reporter Jonathan Jones investigate the death of Billey Joe Johnson, a 17-year-old Black student and top high school football recruit who reportedly died of a self-inflicted shotgun wound after being pulled over by a white police officer in Lucedale, Miss., on Dec. 8, 2008. Now, after years of reporting, Letson and Jones have unearthed troubling questions and a deeply flawed investigation by law enforcement.

theSkimm launched “Pop Cultured With theSkimm,” a weekly pop culture podcast covering trending stories, on Oct. 12 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major platforms. Hosted by theSkimm’s Bridget Armstrong, whose producer credits include “Switched On Pop” and “Land of the Giants: The Netflix Effect,” the first few episodes will cover the recent controversies around rapper Nicki Minaj, the backlash over CBS’s new show “The Activist,” and what’s next in the Britney Spears conservatorship drama. New episodes air every Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. (Listen to the trailer at this link .) The new show joined theSkimm’s news podcast, “Skimm This,” and career podcast, “9 to 5ish.”

The Wall Street Journal on Oct. 12 launched its first serialized podcast franchise, “Bad Bets.” Each season of the show will focus on one business drama that has had a major impact. The first season focuses on the rise and fall of Enron, 20 years after the energy giant’s collapse, hosted by WSJ reporters John Emshwiller and Rebecca Smith. “Bad Bets” is available on wsj.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms.

DEALS

SiriusXM ‘s Stitcher signed a three-year agreement with comedy horror podcast “The Last Podcast on the Left” to distribute the show on podcast platforms and RSS feeds in 2022. In addition, the original creators — Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski — will host a live weekly radio show starting in February 2022 on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk (channel 103), where they will take calls from fans and listeners. Under the pact, Stitcher will have exclusive rights to manage all audio and video ad sales for “The Last Podcast on the Left.”

PodcastOne announced the addition of “True Crime All the Time Unsolved” and “This Is Monsters” to its slate of true-crime podcasts. The company will lead production, sales, distribution and marketing for both shows, which are now available on the PodcastOne platform, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and other platforms. “True Crime All the Time,” created by Ohio-based bankers Mike Ferguson and Mike Gibson in January 2017, is a weekly series that guides listeners through the unsolved true crime cases. “This Is Monsters” began as a pandemic project YouTube show from Jiles, a Washington State-based construction worker, about some of the gnarliest crimes in history.

APPS

The New York Times is looking for beta testers for its new New York Times Audio app, which will feature programming from Times podcasts (including “The Daily”), the paper’s articles, partners including New York magazine and Rolling Stone (which like Variety is owned by P-MRC), and new audio formats from Times staffers. The app also will feature the 25-year archive of “This American Life.” Last month, the Times began experimenting with “Listen,” a tab in its news app that features a selection of stories read aloud by the reporters who wrote them. New York Times Audio will be available as an iPhone app in a closed beta (request an invitation at this link ). The initial beta is a free and the app will remain free when it launches publicly.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Says Viewing Rose 14% During Facebook’s Hours-Long Outage

Netflix has long said it competes not just with other premium streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney Plus — but also other activities, including playing “Fortnite” and sleep itself. Now the company has shared a data point that illustrates this dynamic: According to Netflix, on Oct. 4, when Facebook, Instagram and the social giant’s other apps experienced a global outage that lasted about six hours, the service saw a 14% increase in engagement during the time Facebook’s services were down. “We compete with a staggeringly large set of activities for consumers’ time and attention like watching linear TV,...
BUSINESS
Variety

WWE’s Bella Twins Podcast Will Relaunch on Stitcher, iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2022 Nominees Announced (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Stitcher pins “The Bellas Podcast”; the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees have been announced; Cadence13 announces an investigative docuseries on Victoria’s Secret; and more. DEALS Stitcher, the podcast company owned by SiriusXM, announced its acquisition of “The Bellas Podcast” hosted by twin sisters and WWE Hall of Fame inductees Brie and Nikki Bella. The series will return with new episodes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Bellas again promise to bring listeners uncensored access to their lives and will discuss current events with special guests. (Watch the trailer below and at this link.) Previously, “The Bellas Podcast” was...
WWE
Variety

Podcast Platform Sybel Launches Revenue-Sharing Model; Bows Ad-Supported Free Service (EXCLUSIVE)

Sybel, France’s rising subscription-based podcast platform, has reached a two-year agreement with the French audio producers guild (PIA) to set up a revenue-sharing model for content creators. The service is also expanding with the launch of a freemium model that will be financed by advertising and will include 500 more podcast titles. Available in French, Spanish and English, Sybel has a subscription priced at €3.99 per month that includes premium audio titles, from documentaries to children-skewing content ranging from cultural, educational and entertaining programs. Under the agreement with PIA, creators will receive a percentage on revenues from either subscriptions or advertising. Sybel...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Spotify's CCO responds to Joe Rogan podcast pushback

Dawn Ostroff joins Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. Okay, So it's not like musicians are not controversial, but once you get into podcasts you are providing platform for creators who are often very popular and you don't control what they say. Um And you know, there was some reporting recently that uh some Spotify employees were not happy with some of what has the content that had been on Joe Rogan's show. Um Joe Rogan, for anybody who doesn't know is incredibly popular podcaster, usually number one, number one in the world. Um and he Spotify recently struck an exclusive deal with him. So in this case it was misinformation around Covid. So what is Spotify strategy for dealing with this kind of issue, which I'm sure will come up again when you have that many podcasts. So, you know, look, first of all, we um there's a difference between the content that we make and the content that we license and the content that's on the platform, but our policies are the same no matter what type of content is on our platform and we will not allow any content that infringes or in any way is inaccurate. Um We are very uh we are very, very strict about our policies as it relates to harmful, threatening malicious content and we state all of our policies um online, but I think that they're there are definitely, you know, very um aggressive moves on our part to invest in not only the R. And D. Side of of content moderation, but also in our teams uh for trust and safety and we continue to invest a significant amount of money there because it's important for everybody okay.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
sandiegouniontribune.com

How Ivy Queen and a Spotify podcast got the history of reggaeton right

When Daddy Yankee showed up at a Montebello gas station to hype his infectious hit “Gasolina,” the Puerto Rican recording star drew so many fans he couldn’t get out of the limo. That was the moment it hit local music publicist Ximena Acosta: Reggaeton was here to stay. “I’m never...
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Seattle's Music History To Focus of Breaking Waves Podcast Launch

Audacy have announced that they have teamed up with Osiris Media to launch the Breaking Waves podcast on October 12th. We were sent the following details:. Season one will launch with Breaking Waves: Seattle, an oral history of the emergence and growth of grunge and alternative music in the city in the 80's and 90's -celebrating the 30th anniversary of the birth of the Seattle grunge scene. It will follow the chronological journey of the evolution of grunge and the bands that started it all - Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlepi.com

Lena Waithe Inks Multiproject Podcast Deal With Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible, Amazon’s premium audio storytelling service, announced a multiproject development deal with Hillman Grad Productions, founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani. The first original project under the deal has already been greenlit and is in active development: “Kym,” an original, scripted comedy series inspired by the life of actor-comedian Kym Whitley. The series follows Kym as she navigates single motherhood and Hollywood. Whitley is set to star in and executive produce under her Kwick Whit Productions banner, with Mark Brown directing. Alongside Hillman Grad Productions, the series is also produced by Andrew Coles of The Mission, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase and Skydance Media. Hillman Grad creative executive Sylvia Carrasco will be overseeing “Kym” for the company.
TV & VIDEOS
hhsherald.com

2021-22 Herald Podcasts on YouTube, Comcast and Spotify

The students of the Holyoke High School Herald and the Holyoke Public Schools Media Center is proud to continue our tradition from past Herald classes of producing podcasts. This year, we will add a new platform for our current podcasts on Spotify. Podcasts on Spotify will be in addition to video podcasts on both YouTube and appearances on Comcast Channel 12 in Holyoke. The Knightrider, our video podcast, is produced by Mike Hines and the Holyoke Public Schools Media Center.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Henry Zebrowski
Person
Kara Swisher
Person
Britney Spears
arcamax.com

Why 'Last Podcast on the Left' will no longer be a Spotify exclusive

Comedy-horror program "Last Podcast on the Left" announced Tuesday it will no longer be exclusive to Spotify, becoming the second podcast to exit such a deal. The move is a sign of the growing competition for talent in the podcast space as audience streaming sites work to draw larger audiences.
TV & VIDEOS
celebrityaccess.com

Spotify Adds Not One But Three Official Podcasts Aimed At Musicians And Other Creators

“Core to Spotify’s mission is helping to connect creators with audiences in unique ways. As an extension of that commitment, Spotify will feature intimate conversations with musicians and podcasters from around the world, sharing exclusive recordings and personal stories in their own words — and in a way that only can be heard on this podcast.”
ENTERTAINMENT
headstuff.org

Podcast News Roundup | Your Hometown Returns & More!

Welcome back to HeadStuff’s Podcast News Roundup, your go-to place for podcast news and recommendations. This week’s roundup features HeadStuff’s Podcast Of The Week and also looks at Your Hometown, Gen-Z podcast listeners, and Today FM’s School of Listening and Podcasting. As always if you host a podcast and want...
TV & VIDEOS
completemusicupdate.com

Spotify triples the number of podcasts it makes about Spotify

Such is Spotify’s commitment to podcasts (and itself) the streaming firm is tripling the number of podcasts it makes about, well, Spotify. Because you can never have too many podcasts about the company whose app you are using to listen to podcasts. Spotify launched its own Spotify-themed podcast called For...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Podcast#Podcasters#The New York Times#Prx#Hbo#Audacy#Pineapple Street Studios
insideradio.com

APM’s New Podcast-Focused APM Studios Builds Out Management Team With Two Hires.

APM Studios, the newly-created podcast production division of public broadcaster American Public Media, has recruited Joanne Griffith as the unit’s first Chief Content Officer and promoted Thomas De Napoli to be its first Chief Strategy Officer. They join the leadership team that includes General Manager Lily Kim and Chief Operating Officer Alex Schaffert.
BUSINESS
anjournal.com

Advance launches new podcast

The Advance launched a new podcast this week: Death Row Inmates — Texas Style. Today, there are 197 inmates on death row, six of whom are women. More than enough stories to tell. The podcast is published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and can be found online at anjournal.com, or...
POLITICS
TechCrunch

Spotify opens up access to video podcast publishing to Anchor creators

At the time, Spotify said its debut lineup of video podcasts included Spotify Originals and Exclusives, as well as some third-party podcasts. But there wasn’t a way for any creator to publish video to the service. Instead, they would have to turn to other video platforms, like YouTube. Now, that’s...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
Variety

Jon Favreau Podcast About Solving ‘Our Hellish Online Existence’ Gets Premiere Date (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Crooked Media’s “Offline With Jon Favreau” sets its premiere date and releases a preview, true-crime podcaster Daryn Carp dives into love gone wrong, Lemonada Media debuts true-crime podcast “Believe Her” about a woman sentenced to prison for killer her partner in self-defense; and more. DATES Crooked Media announced that weekly series “Offline With Jon Favreau,” hosted by company co-founder and co-host of “Pod Save America,” will debut Oct. 24. New episodes of the eight-part series will drop on following Sundays on all podcast platforms. In the show Favreau will explore how the internet is slowly breaking our...
NFL
Variety

Disney Plans TV Upfront Shake Up as Networks Return to In-Person Presentations (EXCLUSIVE)

After mounting glitzy presentations to advertisers at a stately Lincoln Center auditorium for decades as part of the TV industry’s annual upfronts, Disney now plans a big break with Madison Avenue tradition. The owner of ABC, ESPN and Hulu intends to ask advertisers and buyers to convene at a new, as-yet-undisclosed location where executives can interact with the company’s entire media portfolio in a more hands-on way, says Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales. “We need to modernize our presentation and how we show up,” Ferro told Variety. Doing so has become increasingly important as more advertisers look for ways to...
NFL
Variety

Conde Nast’s Pam Drucker Mann Ready to Double Down on Livestream Events

Vogue’s exclusive Met Gala red carpet livestream in September has set a template for parent company Conde Nast to repeat its success at future events, according to chief revenue officer Pam Drucker Mann. On the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Mann touted the big numbers — 16.5 million views and 54 million minutes watched — as proof positive of what she’ll be selling for Conde Nast’s other blue-chip magazine brands, from a GQ Super Bowl party to Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar bash. “We had more viewers of the Met Gala red carpet than ABC had for the Oscars last year,”...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy