CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Launch $1 Billion Partnership

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago

As expected, Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management have launched a $1 billion partnership to invest in songs, recorded music, music IP and royalties, the companies announced Tuesday morning. The news comes amid a flurry of activity by major finance players in the music space, with KKR reportedly in negotiations to buy a $1 billion catalog from Kobalt Capital,  Apollo Global Management is investing up to $1 billion in the new music rights firm HarbourView, following blockbuster deals for the catalogs of Bob Dylan (Universal Music Publishing for nearly $400 million), Neil Young (half of his song catalog to Hipgnosis for $100 million) and Stevie Nicks (her song catalog plus other intellectual property to Primary Wave for $100 million) and others.

The partnership is separate from Hipgnosis Songs , cofounded by Merck Mercuriadis in 2018, which has spent approximately $2.2 billion acquiring catalogs of hitmakers ranging from artists such as Lindsey Buckingham and the Chainsmokers to producer-songwriters like Jeff Bhasker and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart. However, as part of the partnership, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in HSM and will support the expansion of its infrastructure and business functions, the announcement states, including the development of new song management expertise, data science capabilities and technology solutions. It will have the right to co-invest in future catalog acquisitions alongside the new Blackstone–HSM partnership.

Mercuriadis said: “Hipgnosis Song Management has firmly established songs as an asset class. This new partnership with Blackstone will deliver financial strength to invest in proven songs as well as grow our song management team and bring additional sophistication to HSM, enabling us to create greater value to our stakeholders including our songwriters and shareholders in Song. Given the strength of our pipeline, we see the initial commitment as just the start of a long-term partnership between Blackstone and Hipgnosis that will also include co-investment with Song.”

Qasim Abbas, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, said: “This partnership underscores the long term, sustainable value we see in creative content across the wider entertainment industry, building on Merck’s vision and dynamism. The music industry has been at the forefront of the fast-growing streaming economy and is unlocking new ways of consuming content. We look forward to working with Merck and his team to continue their exciting journey and safeguard the legacy of the songwriters that entrust us with their content.”

Andrew Sutch, Chairman of Song said: “Our Investment Adviser, Hipgnosis Song Management’s, new partnership with Blackstone highlights how successfully Merck has established songs and music rights as an asset class since founding and listing SONG three years ago. This new partnership will provide new co-investment opportunities for SONG, and we expect that continued investment in Hipgnosis Song Management will enhance returns for our investors.” Blackstone was advised on the transaction by Goldman Sachs, FTI, Kirkland & Ellis and Deloitte. Hipgnosis Song Management was advised by RBC, Capstan Capital Partners and Stephenson

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kobalt Bosses Willard Ahdritz and Laurent Hubert Talk Today’s Billion-Dollar Catalog Deal, and What’s Next

It hardly came as a surprise, but Kobalt’s second giant catalog sale in less than a year made headlines on Tuesday morning when the company announced that KKR, together with its co-investor, Dundee Partners, purchased the KMR Music Royalties II portfolio for a whopping $1.1 billion — even more than the billion the company was said to be seeking. Included in that 62,000-copyright catalog are hits by the Weeknd, Lorde, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Diplo, Max Martin collaborator Shellback, Kid Cudi and more. This follows a deal last November that saw the company selling a separate, 33,000 copyright catalog...
BUSINESS
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
BUSINESS
Variety

Kobalt Sells Fund II, With Songs by the Weeknd, Lorde and More, to KKR Venture for $1.1 Billion

As expected, the global investment firm KKR and Kobalt Capital Limited have announced that KKR, together with its co-invest partner, Dundee Partners, the investment office of the Hendel family, have purchased the KMR Music Royalties II portfolio from KCL for approximately $1.1 billion. The catalog includes over 62,000 music publishing copyrights, with songs by the Weeknd, Lorde and many more artists across multiple genres. According to the announcement, Kobalt Music Publishing — one of the world’s largest publishers — will continue to administer and service the works in Fund II under a multi-year agreement. The company represents over 600 publishers, more than...
ENTERTAINMENT
OCRegister

From $5,000 to $1.2 billion: Spanx lands investment deal with Blackstone

Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Merck Mercuriadis
Person
Jeff Bhasker
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
investing.com

Blackstone buys majority stake in Spanx, valuing it at $1.2 billion

(Reuters) -Investment firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Inc would buy a majority stake in Spanx, valuing the shapewear maker at $1.2 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. The deal will allow Spanx to further expand globally and help it strengthen its online business, they added. Spanx founder and Chief Executive Officer Sara...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

TelcoDR launches $1 billion telco cloud fund

Danielle Royston (pictured), the founder of eponymous TelcoDR, which is dedicated to encouraging telcos move into the public cloud, has dug up a ton of cash to help the cause. The $1 billion Telco Transformation Fund seems to be a kind of incubator/VC operation that will chuck money at companies involved in the development and cloudification of software products for the telco market. It will be overseen by a new TelcoDR subsidiary called Skyvera, which will also incubate companies acquired by the fund with support, advice, etc.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Blackstone Officially Announces $1B Investment in Music Assets With Hipgnosis

Under the deal, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Song Management and support its expansion. Following reports last week that investment firm Blackstone was entering a new $1 billion partnership with Merck Mercuriadis, the companies made an official announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 12) announcing the deal. Through the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Music Catalog#Ip#Kkr#Kobalt Capital#Apollo Global Management#Harbourview#Primary Wave#Hipgnosis Songs#Eurythmics#Hsm
Tech Times

Flare Finance launches ExFi platform and announces new partnership

Flare Finance, the first DeFi platform on the Flare Finance Network has launched an Experimental Finance (ExFi) platform. The ExFi has been released on the Songbird, the Canary Network for Flare. The ExFi platform will serve as a testing ground for developers who would have the option to test their products. This launch is mainly aimed at helping developers eliminate bugs or hacks at the experimental level before making it to the main network. Interestingly, Flare Finance has already clarified that not all products that are launched on the ExFi will make it to the main network.
ECONOMY
Variety

‘Veneno,’ ‘Paquita Salas’ Creators Los Javis Launch New Independent Global Production Label, Suma Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, popularly known as Los Javis, are launching Suma Content, a new, Madrid-based but internationally operating independent production company which will replace their current, smaller label, Suma Latina. The pair are already superstars in Spain and their star is rising abroad. They’re responsible for several recent hit productions including the Atresplayer Premium original series “Veneno,” sold to HBO Max in the U.S., and Netflix pickup “Paquita Salas,” and are regular contributors on the unscripted scene having appeared on Spain’s legendary singing competition “Operación Triunfo” and the recently launched “Drag Race España,” among others. As the partners’...
BUSINESS
Variety

Zee Bends to Investor Demand for Shareholder Meeting After Court Ruling

India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises finally agreed on Thursday to investment firm Invesco’s long-pending demand for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders, after the Bombay high court agreed to allow the group a week to contest the resolution passed. Zee will set a date for the meeting on Friday. The Atlanta-based Invesco fund, which holds 18% of Zee shares has been calling since Sept. 11 for an EGM that would remove CEO Punit Goenka, who, along with his family holds a 4% share in the company, and add six directors of its choosing to the board. However, on Sept. 21, Zee sprang a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Deadline

CAA’s Richard Lovett On Fighting For Client Pay When “Streamers Are Not Anxious To Share Their Data”

CAA co-chair Richard Lovett said the agency’s battle with Warner Bros. and Walt Disney over client compensation – conflicts that in the past have rarely spilled into view publicly – are part of a broad struggle to define value in a streaming landscape where numbers are scarce. “How do you understand and protect the value of a client? How should a client be paid … when data is something we are chasing,” he said during a Q&A at the WSJ Live conference Tuesday. “So when Warner Bros. announced late last year that its 2021 film slate would be released day-and-date on HBO...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Guardian

New Partnerships Development Manager

We have a fantastic opportunity for a New Partnerships Development Manager to join a leading national charity and membership association. Location: Head office, Huddersfield (flexible working) Hours: Part Time (25 hours per week) Salary: Up to £34,000 (pro-rata) depending upon experience. Duration: Permanent. Benefits: Include 25 days paid holiday (rising...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

MoneyGram announces partnership with Stellar to launch USDC settlements

MoneyGram International, Inc., one of the world’s largest money transfer services, is currently trending, especially within the crypto-community after a recent collaboration with the Stellar Foundation. International remittance service MoneyGram has now partnered with the Stellar Foundation to use USDC for instant and cheaper transactions. In other words, it’s an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Variety

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Variety

Donald Trump Plans to Launch His Own Social Media Network Called ‘Truth Social’ and Subscription VOD Service With ‘Non-Woke’ Content

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former U.S. president who has repeatedly spread falsehoods about the 2020 election, announced that he’s launching a social media network called (really) Truth Social. Trump also claims to be prepping the launch of a subscription-streaming service stocked with “non-woke” entertainment programming. In an Oct. 20 press release, an entity called the Trump Media & Technology Group said its mission is to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.” Trump was kicked off (or suspended from)...
POTUS
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Original Song – Husband and Wife Beyoncé and Jay-Z Competing For the Same Statue?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy