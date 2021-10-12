Netgear Orbi's newest mesh router adds in support for Wi-Fi 6E, costs $1,100
Netgear Orbi is one of the most prominent brand names in the router aisle, with several versions of its popular mesh system already up for sale at a variety of prices. Today, that list of systems is expanding to include a new Orbi mesh router set to hit stores this month with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the new designation for networking gear that's equipped to send signals in the ultra-wide 6GHz band.www.cnet.com
