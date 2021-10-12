Netgear Orbi's newest mesh router adds in support for Wi-Fi 6E, costs $1,100

Many people don't have solid access to cable or fiber-based internet, but still need a reliable connection at all times. Alternatively, some people choose to live for longer terms in RVs and require an internet source that can move with them. While many of the best cell phone plans have access to a mobile hotspot feature, it's not the best solution due to device limits and the need to tie up your phone's connection. The Netgear Nighthawk LAX20 is an AX1800 router that works with both a standard home internet connection and LTE at the same time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO