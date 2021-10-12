CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention! Denzel Washington to star in Shakespearean tragedy

By Arjun Sethi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Film Festival will host the next adaptation of Shakespeare’s classics, The Macbeth Tragedy. Denzel Washington will be the main protagonist. William Shakespeare, who for many was the most important playwright in history, marked such a prominent name that it resonates to this day. The works of the born in Statford-Upon-Avon they have been performed millions of times throughout the world, including in attempts to adapt them to film. Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, The Tempest and Macbeth they were one of his most famous works. The latter will once again have an opportunity on the big screen.

