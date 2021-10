Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.

INTERNET ・ 16 DAYS AGO