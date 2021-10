Businesses depend on their communities and customers to thrive, just as customers rely on their businesses and communities to get the goods and services they need to live their best lives. As the Executive Director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation, Lisa Denton works directly with established and new businesses to help them connect with customers, grow and expand. In turn, this keeps the economic heart of our area beating.

KILGORE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO