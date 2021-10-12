Bucknell to test emergency notification systems today
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will perform a test of its emergency notification systems at noon today. During the test, Bucknell will send a notification via text message, email and phone to students, faculty and staff who have signed up to receive emergency notifications.
A similar message will be broadcast over the campus-wide public address system and will likely be heard by neighbors in residential areas around campus, including both sides of Route 15.
