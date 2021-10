Spotty showers are beginning to develop across North Alabama this morning. We are not seeing any thunderstorms at the moment but coverage of these downpours will increase as the morning wears on. Take it slow and give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes heading to work this morning. We will get a break from showers and storms around lunchtime today. This will be one of those days where rain chances are not even across all of North Alabama. The higher rain chances will be over northeast Alabama (60%) and gradually decrease the further west you go. Areas in the Shoals may only see a few showers this morning but nothing this afternoon.

